Sridevi comic timing, her spectacular dancing skills, her fabulous expressions and most of all, it was her evergreen charm which made her one of the most iconic Bollywood actresses. She left her mark on the Bollywood industry and this is the reason that it's actually a black day for the entire entertainment industry as we have lost a star, a diva and an icon.

Sridevi was considered one of the iconic leading ladies of bollywood

Legendary actress and Bollywood’s first female superstar and Hindi cinema sensation Sridevi Boney Kapoor who was born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan left for her heavenly abode leaving the entire nation and fans in shock. The evergreen actress made her Bollywood debut at the age of 12 and was first seen as a child artist in MA Thirumugam’s devotional film ‘Thunaivan. After establishing herself as a diva in the Tamil and Telugu cinema, she stepped into Bollywood at the age of 12 in Julie. She came into the limelight after starring in Solva Sawan (1976) that was followed by a series of hit films that included Mawaali (1983), Tohfa (1984), Naya Kadam (1984), Maqsad (1984), Masterji (1985), Nazrana (1987), Mr. India (1987), Waqt Ki Awaz (1988) and Chandni (1989).

The 54-year-old graceful actress was considered one of the iconic leading ladies of Bollywood. The sudden death of Sridevi due to a cardiac arrest has shocked the entire film fraternity of India. As per records, she died on 24 February 2018 in Dubai after suffering a massive cardiac attack. One of the highest earning Bollywood actresses, Sri was popular for her role in Chaalbaaz. She was also praised for her acting in movies like Sadma (1983), Nagina (1986), Lamhe (1991), Khuda Gawah (1992), Gumrah (1993), Laadla (1994) and Judaai (1997).

ALSO READ: Superstar Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth mourn sudden demise of legendary actress Sridevi

She inspired many women to go ahead and follow their dreams. Sridevi achieved stardom after working very hard and therefore will always be remembered as a legendary actress of Indian cinema.

Wearing @rohitbal_ styled by @eshaamiin1 A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on Dec 21, 2017 at 6:25am PST

Wearing my favourite @manishmalhotra05 in Moscow A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on Dec 17, 2017 at 4:14am PST

A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on Apr 14, 2017 at 9:31pm PDT

A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on May 7, 2015 at 9:52am PDT

ALSO READ: Such irony! 35 years of Himmatwala coincides with the unfortunate death of the iconic actress Sridevi

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App