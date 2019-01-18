Sridevi Bungalow row: The movie surrounding Sridevi's life has come up with many controversies as soon as the makers dropped its official trailer. First, Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor slapped a legal notice at the makers for using her name and then Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor is being chased to asnwer questions related to the controversy. See what she has to say!

Internet sensation aka wink girl Priya Prakash Varrier is soon going to make her debut with Bollywood movie Sridevi but only if escapes all the controversies surrounding it. The legendary actress, Sridevi was found dead in her drowning bathtub and since then the mystery is being solved. Now that this movie based on Sridevi’s life has dropped its trailer, it has created a buzz all over the country. Late Sridevi’s husband Boney Kapoor has filed a case against the movie, taking them to the court.

While Boney Kapoor took this quick action to shut the controversies, daughter Janhvi Kapoor was also chased for a comment. When Janhvi Kapoor was having a media interaction after an award show, some journalists bumped up with these questions related to Sridevi Bungalow row. Giving out a clueless expression and a not reacting at all to it, Jnahvi Kapoor just moved away from the place. As soon as the journalists shot these controversial questions on Janhvi, her public relations team took her away and shut the media conference. Take a look at the video of Janhvi avoiding these questions and looking confused.

The manager of Janhvi Kapoor asked her to quickly leave the podium and avoid these questions. Before Janhvi could reply, she was taken away from the media interaction. Well, the trailer is under the scan these days and we can only wonder what will happen to it.

