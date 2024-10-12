Home
Saturday, October 12, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Sridevi Chowk Inaugurated in Mumbai as a Tribute To Actress

The newly inaugurated chowk, located near Sridevi’s former residence at Green Acres Tower, holds immense sentimental value for her family.

Sridevi Chowk Inaugurated in Mumbai as a Tribute To Actress

In a heartfelt tribute to the late actor Sridevi, her husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi Kapoor inaugurated “Sridevi Chowk” in Lokhandwala, Mumbai, on Saturday evening.

The event, which took place at 6 pm, was attended by family members, close friends, and political figures, including veteran actor Shabana Azmi.

The newly inaugurated chowk, located near Sridevi’s former residence at Green Acres Tower, holds immense sentimental value for her family. The emotional moment saw Boney Kapoor unveiling a portrait of Sridevi, with both Boney and Khushi visibly moved as they paid homage to her legacy.

A stone at the junction commemorates her, reading “Sridevi Kapoor Chowk.”

Since her passing in 2018, Sridevi’s legacy has been cherished by fans and her family. Known for her iconic roles in films like ‘Mr. India’, ‘ChaalBaaz’, ‘English Vinglish’, and ‘Mom’, Sridevi left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. Born Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan in 1963, she worked in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi films, becoming one of India’s most celebrated actors.

Boney Kapoor and Khushi, along with her elder daughter Janhvi, who could not attend the event, continue to carry forward Sridevi’s legacy. Janhvi, now an actor, recently made her Telugu debut with Devara: Part 1, while Khushi debuted in the OTT film ‘The Archies.’

ALSO READ: Vishwambhara’ Teaser Review: Chiranjeevi Impresses But VFX Falls Flat

Filed under

boney kapoor Entertainment Sridevi sridevi chowk
