Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor is all set to spread her charm on the silver screen with Javed Jaffrey's son Mizaan in 2019. The ace filmmaker Karan Johar has confirmed all the details on Neha Dhupia's podcast No Filter Neha Season 3.

After Janhvi Kapoor, there were rumours in the air that the late veteran actor Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor is all set to make her debut in the year 2019. Ace filmmaker Karan Johar confirmed the same on Neha Dhupia’s chat show No Filter Neha Season 3. On being asked about the star kids who will be launched in the coming year, Karan Johar said Javed Jaffrey’s son, Mizaan and Boney Kapoor’s daughter, Khushi’s will make their debuts in 2019.

Praising the star kids, Karan Johar further said that Mizaan is going to be amazing, he is a potential big star and a great dancer. And Khushi perhaps, is gorgeous and lovely. Mizaan and Khushi are not the only star kids who will be launched by Karan Johar. Previously, he had introduced Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Pandey and many more.

Not just that, he also spilled the beans on his multi-starrer Takht which is set in the backdrop of Mughal era. Revealing the plot of the movie he said it will essay the story of Dara Shikoh and Aurangzeb. Takht features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

The film will hit the silver screens in 2020.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More