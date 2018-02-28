Sridevi Daughters Photos: The most beautiful and versatile actress of Bollywood late Sridevi was happily married to the director Boney Kapoor and she was blessed with two beautiful daughters. Sridevi daughters are the most famous b-town kids who are always in buzz for their fashion trends and holidays pictures. Janhvi Kapoor who is the elder daughter of Sridevi will soon be debuting in her very first movie with the Dharma Production. Here are some most beautiful photos of Sridevi and her daughters Khushi Kapoor and Jhanvi Kapoor.

The late actress Sridevi was not only a beautiful actress but also a very loving and caring mother of two beautiful daughters. Sridevi left her acting career in order to take raise her daughters. It was a dream of Sridevi to see her elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor debuting in her very first movie. Sridevi had named her daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. Janhvi Kapoor who is 20 years old and Khushi Kapoor who is 17 years old were in limelight despite their young age. The two beautiful daughters of Sridevi had created a buzz in B-town with their stylish fashion wear and giving the major sister goals.

Jahnvi Kapoor is already in a buzz for the debut of her very first movie Dhadak which the remake of the movie Fault in our stars.It was a dream for Sridevi to see her daughter working in movies. Meanwhile, Khushi is continuing with her study along with her dancing interest where she was rumoured to be auditioned for a reality show last year. The two sisters resemble the Kylie Jenner and Kendal Jenner of the famous Kardashian sisters. Sridevi shared a very special bond with her daughters.

Beautiful Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in the cold shoulder golden dress

Khushi Kapoor giving us the perfect selfie goals

Khushi Kapoor elegant look in Manish Malhotra Designed Lehenga

Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning with her beautiful expressions

Khushi Kapoor looking drop-dead in the long sexy gown

Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor giving us the sister goals

Cute Janhvi Kapoor posing for the picture

Beautiful Janhvi Kapoor looks gorgeous in the blue lehenga

Janhvi Kapoor winning the heart with her cute expressions

Janhvi Kapoor looks absolutely stunning in the fairy look like gown

Khushi Kapoor poses her beautiful winged liner

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor enjoys shopping together

Sridevi along with her daughters enjoys the holiday

Khushi Kapoor joins with mother Sridevi wearing a beautiful lehenga

Janhvi Kapoor happy moments with her mother Sridevi

Sridevi and Janhvi Kapoor flaunts their stylish outfit together

Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor enjoys partying together

