The late actress Sridevi was not only a beautiful actress but also a very loving and caring mother of two beautiful daughters. Sridevi left her acting career in order to take raise her daughters. It was a dream of Sridevi to see her elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor debuting in her very first movie. Sridevi had named her daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. Janhvi Kapoor who is 20 years old and Khushi Kapoor who is 17 years old were in limelight despite their young age. The two beautiful daughters of Sridevi had created a buzz in B-town with their stylish fashion wear and giving the major sister goals.
Jahnvi Kapoor is already in a buzz for the debut of her very first movie Dhadak which the remake of the movie Fault in our stars.It was a dream for Sridevi to see her daughter working in movies. Meanwhile, Khushi is continuing with her study along with her dancing interest where she was rumoured to be auditioned for a reality show last year. The two sisters resemble the Kylie Jenner and Kendal Jenner of the famous Kardashian sisters. Sridevi shared a very special bond with her daughters.
Beautiful Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in the cold shoulder golden dress
Khushi Kapoor giving us the perfect selfie goals
Khushi Kapoor elegant look in Manish Malhotra Designed Lehenga
Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning with her beautiful expressions
Khushi Kapoor looking drop-dead in the long sexy gown
Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor giving us the sister goals
Cute Janhvi Kapoor posing for the picture
Beautiful Janhvi Kapoor looks gorgeous in the blue lehenga
Janhvi Kapoor winning the heart with her cute expressions
Janhvi Kapoor looks absolutely stunning in the fairy look like gown
Khushi Kapoor poses her beautiful winged liner
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor enjoys shopping together
Sridevi along with her daughters enjoys the holiday
Khushi Kapoor joins with mother Sridevi wearing a beautiful lehenga
Janhvi Kapoor happy moments with her mother Sridevi
Sridevi and Janhvi Kapoor flaunts their stylish outfit together
Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor enjoys partying together
