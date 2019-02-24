Sridevi death anniversary: Bollywood actor Sridevi passed away a year ago on February 24 in Dubai. Known as Bollywood's first woman superstar, the actor has starred in films like Chandni, Nagina, Chaalbaaz, Mr India, Khuda Gawah, Lamhe, English Vinglish and many more. She is also considered as a style icon due to her impeccable fashion sense.

Having worked in over 300 films, Bollywood actor Sridevi carved her space herself not just in the Indian Film Industry but also in the hearts of fans. Her demise a year ago on February 24 came as a huge shock for the entire country and left the nation mourning for irreparable loss. Along with her incredible acting chops, magnetic personality and on-screen charm, Sridevi was also a style icon.

Be a saree or a western outfit, Sridevi could carry off any outfit with effortless ease, grace and charm and that makes her class apart from the younger generation in terms of style and panache. One look at her Instagram account and one would be taken on a trip down the memory trip of fond memories and her breathtaking looks.

Take a look at Sridevi’s 15 photos that prove she is truly a style icon:

The actor breathed her last in Dubai where she was attending her nephew Mohit Marwah’s wedding. She was joined by her husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi at the ceremony while Janhvi was in Mumbai shooting for her film Dhadak. Some of the most memorable films of Sridevi include Chandni, Nagina, Chaalbaaz, Mr India, Khuda Gawah, Lamhe, English Vinglish and Mom.

