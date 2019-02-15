Sridevi death anniversary: To honour the death of iconic Bollywood superstar Sridevi, husband Boney Kapoor organised a puja for wife's first death anniversary. The occasion was attended by close family members, Anil Kapoor, south fame Thala Ajith Kumar and wife Shalini and English Vinglish director Gauri Shinde. Sridevi has passed away last year on February 24, 2019, in Dubai where she was attending a wedding.

Sridevi death anniversary: Ahead of the death anniversary of iconic superstar Sridevi, husband Boney Kapoor organised a puja at Sridevi’s residence in Chennai. The puja was attended by brother in law- Anil Kapoor, south superstar Thala Ajith Kumar and wife Shalini, and English Vinglish director Gauri Shinde on her first death anniversary. Speaking on the occasion Anil Kapoor said That she was his brother’s wife and my wife’s friend, we connected well and had a lot of fun when we met. He further on said that people like Sridevi are difficult to forget and that her work still inspires people to create a mark in the industry. Anil Kapoor and Sridevi have shared the screens in Lamhe and Mr India in the early ’90s.

Thala Ajith and Sridevi have worked together in Tamil remake of English Vinglish and shared a good bond with each other. To honour Sridevi’s last wish husband and businessman Boney Kapoor is producing Tamil remake of Amitabh Bachchan starrer pink where Ajith will play the lead role. Recently, Boney was quoted in a statement saying that it was Sridevi’s wish that Ajith does a Tamil film from our production house.

On the work front, Sridevi’s elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut last year with Karan Johar’s Dhadak.

