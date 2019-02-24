Sridevi death anniversary: The entire film fraternity remember Bollywood legendary diva Sridevi on her first death anniversary. Divyanka Tripathi last year on this day, took to her official Instagram handle to share the fondest memory with Chandani star. In the video, she is seen praising English Vinglish actor who is seen donning in a white and purple saree. The video was from Nach Baliye season 8 show that aired on Star Plus.

Sridevi death anniversary: On February 24, India lost one of the most beautiful divas of Bollywood film industry, Sridevi Boney Kapoor. The gorgeous lady breathed last in Dubai while attending Mohit Marwah’s wedding. Leaving the entire country standstill, Sridevi’s sudden death not only traumatised the Kapoor khandaan but also broke millions of hearts. Last year, on this day, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya took to her official Instagram handle to share a memory in which she is seen sharing a stage with legendary actress, Sridevi. Divyanka participated in the eighth season of the show with hubby Vivek Dahiya where Sridevi joined them for an episode. In an off white coloured saree with a purple blouse, Sridevi simply donned her attire like a diva. Captioning the Instagram post as her fondest memory is the day she shared a stage with her on Nach Baliye. If you missed watching these videos of Sridevi, take a sneak peek to the post that has garnered over 2,038,016 views so far:

On the work front, Divyankaa Tripathi Dahiya is currently seen as essaying the role of Ishita Bhalla aka Ishima in popular Star Plus show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She is also seen as hosting the latest singing reality show, The Voice featuring AR Rahman, Adnan Sami, Armaan Malik, Harshdeep Kaur and Kanika Kapoor on the judging panel. She is also gearing up for the upcoming digital show, Chef: Coldd Lassi aur Chicken Masala.

