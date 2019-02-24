Sridevi death anniversary: Legendary actor Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018, due to accidental drowning in Dubai. The actor was in Dubai to attend her nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding. On the occasion of her first death anniversary, Janhvi Kapoor has shared a heartfelt post on Instagram. In the post, Bollywood celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra have extended their love and support to her.

The demise of legendary actor Sridevi last year on February 24 left a huge void in the Indian film industry as well as millions of fans. However, her sudden death was especially very difficult for her two daughters Janhvi and Khushi as well as husband Boney Kapoor. On the occasion of her first death anniversary, Janhvi Kapoor, who made her debut with Dhadak a few months after her demise, has shared a heartfelt post on her official Instagram account.

In the caption, the next gen star wrote that her heart will always be heavy but she will keep smiling because it has her in it and posted a throwback photo of two hands. Post the emotional post, Bollywood celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Shashank Khaitan, Masaba Gupta, Mahdeep Kapoor and many more have showered their love for the young actor and shown their support.

Take a look at some of the comments on Janhvi Kapoor’s post here-

To mark the day, Film producer Boney Kapoor has reportedly decided to auction Sridevi’s favourite saree. Auctioned on a Chennai-based online platform, the amount collected from the auction will be donated in charity. With this, the family also held a pooja on February 14 in her remembrance in Chennai. The puja were attended by Janhvi, Khushi, Boney Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor has been roped in for Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht that is slated to hit the screens in 2020. The film also stars actors like Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. Along with Takht, the young actor has also apparently started shooting for Gunjan Saxena biopic.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More