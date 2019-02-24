Sridevi death anniversary: On teh first death anniversary of Sridevi Boney Kapoor, here are the most beautiful throwback photos of legendary actor who won millions of hearts with her beauty and charm. The gorgeous diva who was known for her amazing performances in movies like Nagina, Chandni, Mr India, Sadma, Suhaagan, Khuda Gawah, Mom and English Vinglish, breathed her last on February 24, 2018, in Dubai while attending a family wedding.

Sridevi death anniversary: The lady who made us groove to the beats of Hawa Hawai, won millions of hearts with her charm and flawless beauty. The Chandani of Bollywood, Sridevi who began her acting career at a very young age, was immensely loved and adored by her huge fan following, worldwide. With her amazing acting skills and melodious voice, she became one of the most famous divas of the industry. Married to famous filmmaker Boney Kapoor, the duo always gave us couple goals wherever they were spotted together. The gorgeous mother of Dhadak star Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, Mrs Boney Kapoor was a doting mother of the cuties as well as the step-mom of Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor.

On February 24, 2018, the entire nation was in shock to hear the news of versatile actor Sridevi’s death. Her sudden demise in Dubai while attending Mohit Marwah and Antara Motiwala’s wedding with family and friends, was a traumatising for the world which came to the standstill. Boney Kapoor and entire Kapoor khandaan’s photos and videos on Sridevi’s funeral was heart-wrenching to watch on social media and news channels. Boney Kapoor was recently noted saying that the entire Kapoor family is taking time to get over the loss. As the entire nation mourns the first death anniversary of Sridevi, here are beautiful throwback photos of Sridevi with her family and friends that will melt your heart:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Ht4dX-Nc_E

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More