Sridevi death anniversary: The demise of Bollywood superstar Sridevi came as a huge shock for everyone last year on February 24, last year. On the occasion of her first death anniversary, tweeple are sharing their fond memories of their favourite actor and echoing that they can't believe it is a year already to the unfortunate incident.

Bollywood lost its first female superstar Sridevi on February 24, 2018. The untimely demise of the actor came as a huge shock for not just the film industry but also millions of fans who adored her work of art and magnetic personality. On her first death anniversary today, social media users have taken to their Twitter account to pay respect and remember the legendary actor.

From sharing their favourite movie and on-screen moments of the actor to sharing some her stunning photos, the general emotion prevalent among all quarters is that Sridevi Lives Forever, in our hearts and memories. A few days ago, when Bollywood actor Anupam Kher was asked about his special memory with Sridevi on Twitter, he responded that he misses Sridevi and added that she is one of the finest actors he has worked with anywhere in the world.

I miss #Sridevi. She was one of the finest actresses i worked with anywhere in the world. https://t.co/8nSdgm6ua4 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 21, 2019

Take a look at how Tweeple are remembering Sridevi on her first death anniversary:

One year since @SrideviBKapoor passed away! It feels like just a couple of weeks when we saw the thousands of people lining up outside her house to offer condolences. Quite unreal.#SrideviDeathAnniversary #SrideviLivesForever — Noyon Jyoti Parasara | নয়ন জ্যোতি পৰাশৰ (@NoyonSENSE) February 24, 2019

Its one year since you away too soon, not fair at all! continue to miss you!#Sridevi #SrideviDeathAnniversary pic.twitter.com/5a2igI2APD — Jyothsna B Shankar (@jyothsnab) February 24, 2019

#SrideviDeathAnniversary You will be in our hearts forever #sridevi #sridevikapoor may your pure soul rest in peace forever #SrideviLivesForever 🙏💔😓 pic.twitter.com/E7N5rcz0hs — Aarti Chabria FC (@AartiChabriaFC) February 23, 2019

Time doesn't not wait for anything.we humans r time bound where memories r concerned. missing the queen of Bollywood #SriDevi ji

we celebrate U everyday,

Har pal

Har waqt

Har lamha

Loving U always ❤#SrideviLivesForever#SrideviDeathAnniversary#Sridevi1yearimmortality pic.twitter.com/V7M51rFlAI — Gaurav Rajput (@PartapGaurav) February 23, 2019

Remembering a great person today #Sridevi who lives on in so many peoples lives through film, memories, blessings and good times shared how time goes by but you will always remain in so many hearts 🙏🏼 @BoneyKapoor — Andre Timmins (@WizAndreTimmins) February 24, 2019

Remembering The Goddess

The one only Empress of Indian cinema #Sridevi ji on her first year of thithi 🙏🙏 Gone too soon to heavenly palace but never from our hearts 😥 missing you badly 😭

Still Can't believe u r not with US!

God has been so heartless by taking u away from US ! pic.twitter.com/0JkjDY4fNf — ajithkanth009 (@ajithkanth009) February 24, 2019

#Sridevi one word many expressions and emotions. A beauty known of her exceptional & unparallel acting skills leaves us mesmerized even today!

Remembering #Sridevi a true superstar! pic.twitter.com/H2XefBcPYb — Shemaroo (@ShemarooEnt) February 24, 2019

#Sridevi cant believe its already a year since Sridevi ji passed away. True legend of Indian cinema.That smile, voice, eyes, dance, acting will live forever.. — cottonandchilli (@cottonandchilli) February 23, 2019

It's been a Year Today…. @RIPSridevi. You gonna enlighten this world till eternity. We are blessed to live in your era. No body was ever so enchanting and no body gonna be ever so livewire as u were….. Miss you #Sridevi… — RIP SRI…. (@RIP_SRI) February 24, 2019

Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor, who made her debut with Dhadak last year, has also made an emotional post on her official Instagram account. The post is receiving a lot of love and support from fans and celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Karan Johar, Shashank Khaitan etc.

Having worked about 300 films in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada films, Sridevi made her acting debut with Tamil film Kandhan Karunai as a child artist. The diva rose to fame and solidified her position as a remarkable actor with hit films like Mr India, Chandni, Nagina, ChaalBaaz, Lamhe, Khuda Gawah followed by English Vinglish and Mom. The actor is also a recipient of Padma Shri that was awarded to her by the Government of India in 2013.

