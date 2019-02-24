Bollywood lost its first female superstar Sridevi on February 24, 2018. The untimely demise of the actor came as a huge shock for not just the film industry but also millions of fans who adored her work of art and magnetic personality. On her first death anniversary today, social media users have taken to their Twitter account to pay respect and remember the legendary actor.
From sharing their favourite movie and on-screen moments of the actor to sharing some her stunning photos, the general emotion prevalent among all quarters is that Sridevi Lives Forever, in our hearts and memories. A few days ago, when Bollywood actor Anupam Kher was asked about his special memory with Sridevi on Twitter, he responded that he misses Sridevi and added that she is one of the finest actors he has worked with anywhere in the world.
Take a look at how Tweeple are remembering Sridevi on her first death anniversary:
Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor, who made her debut with Dhadak last year, has also made an emotional post on her official Instagram account. The post is receiving a lot of love and support from fans and celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Karan Johar, Shashank Khaitan etc.
Having worked about 300 films in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada films, Sridevi made her acting debut with Tamil film Kandhan Karunai as a child artist. The diva rose to fame and solidified her position as a remarkable actor with hit films like Mr India, Chandni, Nagina, ChaalBaaz, Lamhe, Khuda Gawah followed by English Vinglish and Mom. The actor is also a recipient of Padma Shri that was awarded to her by the Government of India in 2013.
