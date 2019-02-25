Farah posted one photo in memory of Sridevi, wrote few lines, spoke about the initial phase of her carrier when Sridevi use to motivate her, encourage her and played a very supportive role in her life and getting a chance to Choreograph a Sridevi show or a song for her was like a dream to her, praising her highly she missed her presence.

Contrasting Sri with other actors Farah said that she is firm at her choice when it comes to choosing her favorite actor.

Sridevi is one among those actors who showed a new dimension to the film industry, her acting skills spell-bounded everyone each time. She started her film carrier from a very young age and worked at least in 128 films, awarded numerous times. Many of the actors shown condolence after the death of the legendary Actor Sridevi, and wrote many wonderful lines in her remembrance on her first death anniversary.

Sridevi declared dead on 24 February 2018, at Dubai in her nephew Mohot Marwas wedding, the unfortunate incident took place when she went to take a bath in order to attend dinner with her Husband. Her husband called out the actress several times but haven’t got any response from her side after which he went to knock the bathroom door which was not been locked from inside and felt something suspicious. He opened the door and found the actress completely drowned into the bathtub. It’s really shocking for everyone to believe that Sri is no longer with us anymore.

