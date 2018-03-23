Sunil Kumar, who is a Bollywood producer has seeked probe into veteran actress Sridevi's death. The producer wants to know that why wasn’t a post-mortem done in India once Sridevi’s body was brought back as it was important and has claimed that it is impossible for a person to drown in a 1 and a half feet tub and therefore an investigation should take place.

Bollywood film producer Sunil Kumar on Friday has filed a petition in the Supreme Court for an investigation into Bollywood actress Sridevi’s death. The producer wants police to probe the iconic star’s death and wants the post-mortem reports from Dubai to be made public. The producer wants to know that why wasn’t a post-mortem done in India once Sridevi’s body was brought back as it was important and has claimed that it is impossible for a person to drown in a 1 and a half feet tub and therefore an investigation should take place.

Veteran actress Sridevi passed away on February 24 due to accidental drowning when she was in Dubai to attend her cousin Mohit Marwah’s wedding. The queen of Bollywood is known for delivering path-breaking performances in films like Chaalbaaz, Judaai, Sadma, Lamhe, English Vinglish, Himmatwala, among many others. Besides Bollywood, the actress has also contributed to Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam and Kannada film industry. Sridevi, during the time of her death, was with her husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi Kapoor.

Earlier this month, an Uttar Pradesh native Sunil Singh filed a PIL seeking probe into the matter of Sridevi’s death. However, the Delhi High Court said that the authorities in India and Dubai have already looked into the incident. A Bench comprising of acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar dismissed the petition. Sridevi made her comeback with 2012 film English Vinglish followed by Mom in 2017. Her unfortunate demise came as a big shock for her fans and the entire film fraternity.

