This morning the world woke up to the shocking demise of veteran actress Sridevi, who passed away at 54 years old in Dubai due to cardiac arrest. Sridevi was visiting Dubai along with her husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi to attend Mohit Marwah’s wedding functions. People were seeing her in all pictures that were being shared on social media from the functions which saw her dancing around and smiling. The news has shaken up the entire Bollywood industry and everyone is still in disbelief.

While the body has still not reached Mumbai, people were anticipating the release of the autopsy reports to confirm the cause of death as the handover of the body was delayed multiple times. According to confirmed reports, Sridevi drowned in her bathtub following a cardiac arrest. Social workers are working with the family members to complete the procedure of repatriation – the cancellation of passport, issuance of death certificate among others. Once all the documents are collected, the family members will be handed over the body after submitting the documents. The family is hopeful that the body might be ready for repatriation within next one hour.

There is no news on when the mortal remains of Sridevi will reach Mumbai, but big names of Bollywood have already been pouring in at Anil Kapoor’s house to pay their condolences. Farhan Akhtar with his mother, Anupam Kher, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Madhuri Dixit, Rani Mukherjee, Deepika Padukone, Saira Banu and more have visited Jhanvi Kapoor and the rest of the bereaved at the residence. Arjun Kapoor who was shooting in Amritsar for Namastey London has also reached Mumbai along with Amil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor who were in Dubai but flew back to make the arrangements.

It is believed that Sridevi wanted an all-white funeral and the arrangements are being made for the same. Although it is believed the cremation will happen tomorrow due to the delay.

