The legendary Sridevi at the age of 54 passed away in Dubai after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was in Dubai to attend the marriage of her nephew Mohit Marwah with the rest of the family. While the Bollywood industry mourned her death expressing their condolences for the legendary actor, the sports fraternity was also left in shock. Several sportspersons sent their condolences to the family and mourned the death of the legend.

Sridevi passed away in Dubai on Saturday at the age of 54. The sudden demise of one of Bollywood’s greatest actors sent shockwaves across the industry and left everyone saddened by the loss. The actress was in Dubai with her family to attend the wedding ceremony of her nephew Mohit Marwah and she breathed her last in the presence of her husband Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi Kapoor. Born in Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu on August 13, 1963, Sridevi made her acting debut as a child actor at the age of four in Tamil film Thuniavan. The legendary actress established herself as one of the most prominent Bollywood actresses of her time after making a mark in the Southern cinema.

Known for her flawless acting flair and natural acting abilities, she was one of the most graceful dancers in Bollywood. Termed as one of the biggest superstars of Indian cinema, Sridevi possessed remarkable talent and was gifted with the ability to turn around the fortunes of a film singlehandedly. She was one of the most versatile actors who had biggest superhits under her belt such as Chaalbaaz, Lamhaa, Naagin, Sadma, Mr India and many more. The news of her demise was confirmed by her family and “Yes, it is true that Sridevi passed away. I just landed here, I was in Dubai and now I am flying back to Dubai. It happened roughly around 11.00-11.30. I don’t know more details yet,” Sanjay Kapoor told Indian Express.

While the Bollywood industry mourned her death expressing their condolences for the legendary actor, the sports fraternity was also left in shock. "This can't be true. Sad. Shocked," wrote former Indian cricketer and commentator Aakash Chopra on Twitter.

“Shocked to hear about the demise of #Sridevi ji . Condolences to her family and friends,” tweeted Mohammad Kaif.

Born in Tamil Nadu on August 13 in 1963, Sridevi acted in a number of Telugu, Hindi and Tamil films. She took the Filmfare award thrice during her glorious career and was awarded the second highest civilian honour of the country, Padma Shri in 2013.

“Very shocked to hear about the passing away of iconic actress #Sridevi ji. Condolences to her family and loved ones. May her soul rest in peace,” tweeted VVS Laxman, expressing his shock on the untimely demise of Sridevi.

“My heartfelt condolences to the entire family for a huge loss. Your contribution to Indian cinema will always be evergreen. #rip #Sridevi ji,” cricketer Pragyan Ojha sent his condolences to the family.

“I have no words to express how I feel. We have grown up seeing her. It is difficult to digest that she is not with us. My heartiest condolences to her family,” said Sachin Tendulkar.

Oh, no! In her own way, she lit up the screen. Such a star! No age to go. #Sridevi. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 24, 2018

Oh my god .. my fav #SRIDEVI 😔😔RIP .. prayers and condolences to her family and all her fans . — Parupalli Kashyap (@parupallik) February 24, 2018

RIP to one of the greatest actors in the history of Indian Cinema, Sri Devi. Her films were a big part of our childhood. — Singh Brothers (@SinghBrosWWE) February 24, 2018

Very shocked to hear about the passing away of iconic actress #Sridevi ji. Condolences to her family and loved ones. May her soul rest in peace. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 25, 2018

Shocked to hear about the demise of #Sridevi ji . Condolences to her family and friends. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 24, 2018

My heartfelt condolences to the entire family for a huge loss. Your contribution to Indian cinema will always be evergreen. #rip #Sridevi ji pic.twitter.com/5OD871JHxb — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) February 24, 2018

Sridevi rose to fame in Bollywood with her splendid dance moves in Himmatwala (1983) opposite Jitendra. After Himmatwala, she went on to bag a host of big roles in a number of super hit Bollywood flicks. She was survived by her husband Boney Kapoor and two daughters Jahnvi and Khushi Kapoor. She was in all senses an icon of Indian cinema who ruled the Bollywood for 40 years. Even after taking a long break from her acting career in the early 2000s, her return with English Vinglish was a breath of fresh air for her fans. She was last seen in movie Mom, opposite Akshaye Khanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and will appear on the big screen for the last time in Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero, where she will be seen sharing screen space with Karisma Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Her contribution to Bollywood was unparalleled and her fans are still startled that she is no more. A large crowd of her fans has gathered outside her Andheri residence in Mumbai where her body is expected to arrive soon. Meanwhile, continuous condolences are pouring in for the family from across the country.

“Saddened by the untimely demise of noted actor Sridevi. She was a veteran of the film industry, whose long career included diverse roles and memorable performances. My thoughts are with her family and admirers in this hour of grief. May her soul rest in peace,” wrote the official handle of PMO India, quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Saddened by the untimely demise of noted actor Sridevi. She was a veteran of the film industry, whose long career included diverse roles and memorable performances. My thoughts are with her family and admirers in this hour of grief. May her soul rest in peace: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 25, 2018

“So shocked and saddened by the news of @SrideviBKapoor Mam. God bless your soul and God have mercy on the family left behind. So sad to hear this,” wrote Sunny Leone.

“CANNOT believe this. I have no words. Rip Sridevi ma’am. You were the most beautiful. Strength to Boney uncle, jahnvi, khushi and the whole family,” tweeted Parineeti Chopra.

So shocked and saddened by the news of @SrideviBKapoor Mam. God bless your soul and God have mercy on the family left behind. So sad to hear this. — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) February 24, 2018

CANNOT believe this. I have no words. Rip Sridevi ma’am. You were the most beautiful. Strength to Boney uncle, jahnvi, khushi and the whole family. ❤️ — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) February 25, 2018

