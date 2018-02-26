Sridevi started her acting career from a very young age of four and started working as a child artist in the South Indian movies. She established herself as a leading actress in the South Indian Cinema including the Tamil and Telugu language. She then entered Bollywood when she was a child. She debuted as a child artist in the movie Julie. Sridevi then debuted in the Hindi movie drama “ Solva Shawan” after which gained a wide popularity with her movie ‘Himmatwala’ in which her dance performance in the song “ Naino Mein Sajna” got a huge success. After the success of the movie Sridevi never looked back, she got multiple movies offers and gave many hit movies including the movies ‘ Chandni’, ‘Mawali’,’Judaai’,’Laadla’etc. Sridevi also becomes one of the leading actresses of that era and she was also the highest paid actress. She was at the peak of her career when she acted in a supernatural movie “Nagina'” where she acted as an ‘Ichhadhari Nagin’. She was then busy with her family life afterwards she returned back with her super hit movies English Vinglish and Mom.
Sridevi then married director, Boney Kapoor. She was in the limelight as she was the second wife of her husband. Sridevi shares a special bond with her family especially with her two beloved daughters Janvi and Khushi. Recently she was in Dubai with her husband and daughter for attending a family wedding. Her latest pictures of the wedding were posted on her Instagram where she looked absolutely fine. Her sudden death with heart attack shocked the Bollywood and her fans who admired her. The whole Bollywood is mourning in the grief of her sudden loss. It is a very difficult time for her family especially for her young daughter to lose her at a time when they needed her the most.
Here are the some of the photos of Sridevi where she is seen spending the quality time with her family:
Sridevi spending quality time with her family
Sridevi looks gorgeous with hubby Boney Kapoor
Sridevi giving us the mother-daughter selfie goals with daughter Janvi Kapoor
\
Sridevi’s happy moment with her daughter and husband
Sridevi with her husband Boney Kapoor giving us the ultimate couple goals
Sridevi enjoys painting with her daughters janvi and Khushi Kapoor
Sridevi beautiful moments with her little daughter
Sridevi a versatile actress as well as a stylish mom
Sridevi always being a pillar of her daughters
Sridevi looks stunning in family wedding photograph
Mother-daughter goals, Khushi Kapoor accompany Sridevi wearing a stylish lehenga
Sridevi posing with her co-actor as well as brother in law Anil Kapoor
Sridevi and Janvi Kapoor dazzles in white shimmery dress
Sridevi and Boney Kapoor make a perfect couple together
Sridevi sharing a special bond with Boney Kapoor
