Sridevi Family Photos: The miss Hawa Hawaai and miss Chandni of the Bollywood Sridevi Kapoor is truly a legendary and a versatile actress. Sridevi (1963-2018) AD started her acting career from a very young age of 4. Sridevi acted in many Bollywood and South Indian movies including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films. She had received many awards including five Filmfare awards. Sridevi got married to director Boney Kapoor. She has two beautiful daughters whose name are Janvi and Khushi Kapoor. Sridevi sudden death shocked the Bollywood. Sridevi was not only a good actress but also a good mother and wife. She was seen taking care of her family and her photos with her family and daughters can make you feel nostalgic. Scroll down the page to view the unseen pictures of Sridevi special moments with her family.

Sridevi started her acting career from a very young age of four and started working as a child artist in the South Indian movies. She established herself as a leading actress in the South Indian Cinema including the Tamil and Telugu language. She then entered Bollywood when she was a child. She debuted as a child artist in the movie Julie. Sridevi then debuted in the Hindi movie drama “ Solva Shawan” after which gained a wide popularity with her movie ‘Himmatwala’ in which her dance performance in the song “ Naino Mein Sajna” got a huge success. After the success of the movie Sridevi never looked back, she got multiple movies offers and gave many hit movies including the movies ‘ Chandni’, ‘Mawali’,’Judaai’,’Laadla’etc. Sridevi also becomes one of the leading actresses of that era and she was also the highest paid actress. She was at the peak of her career when she acted in a supernatural movie “Nagina'” where she acted as an ‘Ichhadhari Nagin’. She was then busy with her family life afterwards she returned back with her super hit movies English Vinglish and Mom.

Sridevi then married director, Boney Kapoor. She was in the limelight as she was the second wife of her husband. Sridevi shares a special bond with her family especially with her two beloved daughters Janvi and Khushi. Recently she was in Dubai with her husband and daughter for attending a family wedding. Her latest pictures of the wedding were posted on her Instagram where she looked absolutely fine. Her sudden death with heart attack shocked the Bollywood and her fans who admired her. The whole Bollywood is mourning in the grief of her sudden loss. It is a very difficult time for her family especially for her young daughter to lose her at a time when they needed her the most.

Here are the some of the photos of Sridevi where she is seen spending the quality time with her family:

Sridevi spending quality time with her family

Sridevi looks gorgeous with hubby Boney Kapoor

Sridevi giving us the mother-daughter selfie goals with daughter Janvi Kapoor

Sridevi’s happy moment with her daughter and husband

Sridevi with her husband Boney Kapoor giving us the ultimate couple goals

Sridevi enjoys painting with her daughters janvi and Khushi Kapoor

Sridevi beautiful moments with her little daughter

Sridevi a versatile actress as well as a stylish mom

Sridevi always being a pillar of her daughters

Sridevi looks stunning in family wedding photograph

Mother-daughter goals, Khushi Kapoor accompany Sridevi wearing a stylish lehenga

Sridevi posing with her co-actor as well as brother in law Anil Kapoor

Sridevi and Janvi Kapoor dazzles in white shimmery dress

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor make a perfect couple together

Sridevi sharing a special bond with Boney Kapoor

