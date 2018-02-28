As India mourns over the untimely demise of Sridevi, The Kapoor, Ayyappan and Marwah family have released an official statement thanking the fans and film fraternity for outpouring of love and support. The family requested the ones that love the legendary actress to extend their love and support for her daughters Khushi and Janhvi. Not just that, the statement issued by the family also condemned the media reportage and requested the media to respect their privacy and give her the same respect she held all her life.

As the country mourns over the loss of Bollywood’s Chandni Sridevi, The Kapoor, Ayyappan and Marwah family have released a public statement thanking the fans and film fraternity for the outpouring of love and support. The statement read: “The past few days have been trying times for us as a family. Today particularly, has been one of the hardest. We laid to rest a beautiful soul who has gone too soon. She leaves behind a legacy that is unique. Her talent was undeniable, her beauty was unmatched and her ability to connect with the audience was legendary. Sri had the same connect with her family as well.”

“The one thing that helped all of us get through these past few days, was the amazing amount of love and support from everyone – be it her colleagues, to her innumerable fans, her caring friends and loving family, from across the country and the world,” the statement further read. The family has further requested the ones who loved the legendary actress to extend their love and support to her two little daughters Khushi and Janhvi so that they can live their lives ahead with a little less pain in their hearts.

“This outpouring of love is the memory that we would like Khushi and Janhvi to have of their mother…a woman who was loved unquestionably by everyone. Let us all who loved Sri, envelope her two little ones, her life, as she often called them, with as much or more love than we gave Sri so that they can live their lives ahead with a little less ache in their hearts,” the statement read. “Let us help them remember their mother fondly, with that beloved twinkle in her eyes, and help them build a life and be what Sri had dreamt for them,” it further added.

The family also condemned the media reportage and requested the members of the media to respect their privacy and give her the same respect that she held all her life. It read, “To the members of the media, we ask that you respect the privacy of the family and allow us to grieve. Sri lived her life with dignity and we implore, that you give her the same respect.”

Sridevi left for the heavenly abode on Saturday night in Dubai due to accidental drowning. May her soul rest in Peace!

