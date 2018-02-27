On Sunday morning, the world woke up to the shocking demise of veteran actress Sridevi, who passed away at the age of 54 years in Dubai. Sridevi was visiting Dubai along with her husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi to attend Mohit Marwah’s wedding functions. People were seeing her in all pictures that were being shared on social media from the functions which saw her dancing around and smiling. The news has shaken up the entire Bollywood industry and everyone is still in disbelief.

The Dubai police later confirmed that Sridevi had accidentally drowned in the bathtub of the hotel where she was staying. As the case was transferred to the Dubai Public Prosecution for their regular legal procedure, the police, according to a media report, called in Sridevi’s husband Boney Kapoor for questioning and his statement was recorded. Indian envoy in UAE Navdeep Suri has said they are waiting for clearance. The body may be flown to Mumbai today. However, the procedure can take one more day, depending on how fast the investigation goes. The sudden death of the 54-year-old, initially thought to be cardiac arrest, came as a shock to the film fraternity and fans.

Here are latest developments in the story:

Feb 27, 2018; 2:o5 pm: Two members of Sridevi’s family and three representatives from the Indian Consulate in Dubai were spotted at the station. It was also told that they have been at the station since 8 am this morning. Both family members and consulate officials left the station approximately at 11.30 am. Sources confirmed to Khaleej Times that the permission to release the body was not yet received and Dubai Police is still awaiting permissions from the Dubai Public Prosecution, which is continuing the legal procedures.

Feb 27, 2018; 1:oo pm: Family statement released. It says, “Arjun has gone to Dubai this morning to be with his father at the hotel while the formalities are being wrapped up and to oversee the return journey”.

Feb 27, 2018; 12:55 pm: Consul General of India in Dubai, Vipul, has confirmed that the mission had not received any update on the same. “We are still waiting for information from the Bur Dubai police station about the clearance. They will inform us when they receive it from the public prosecution.” He said the consulate representatives were on standby to collect the document and submit it to the mortuary at Dubai Police Headquarters. Once the no objection certificate for releasing the body from mortuary is received, Sridevi’s mortal remains would be taken to the embalming unit in the Medical Fitness Centre in Muhaisanah.

Feb 27, 2018; 12:44 pm: According to reports in UAE media, Public Prosecutor will release the official statement any time now. However, the Dubai Police has claimed that without due procedure the body will not be released for embalming or repatriation. According to the Dubai Police, unless all those involved in the case (directly and indirectly) are cleared after questioning, the body of the veteran actor will not be released for embalming, hence denying all prior reports that stated that the embalming process had started yesterday.

Feb 27, 2018; 11:43 am: Indian Consulate officials and family members of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi are waiting to receive a clearance letter from the Dubai Public Prosecution. Officials at Indian Consulate assured that the Dubai Police were following a usual protocol and not delaying the process. They need to be 100 percent sure before handing over the body to the family. Considering the highly sensitive nature of the case, Dubai Police is leaving no stone unturned to help the family.

Feb 27, 2018; 9:55 am: Dubai Police says the Public Prosecution will conduct further investigation with regard to circumstances that led to her drowning. The investigation into her death began in the wee hours of Sunday morning, and the late actor’s body has been at the General Department of Forensic Evidence, Dubai, since 2.30am on Sunday.

Feb 27, 2018; 9:35 am: Following the release of Sridevi’s autopsy reports, which states her death is due to accidental drowning, Dubai Police transferred the case to Dubai Public Prosecution’s office. A chief prosecutor told Gulf News: “In such accidental death incidents, the results of the post-mortem and forensic examination reports are referred to the Public Prosecution as part of ordinary law enforcement procedures. The papers are revised by the prosecutors of the jurisdiction where the incident happened. An official order to hand over the body of the deceased to the family or relatives is issued shortly after that.” Meanwhile, according to the latest update in the Khaleej Times, Dubai Public Prosecution has begun the probe.

Feb 27, 2018; 9:23 am: Sources told Gulf News that Dubai Police called in Sridevi’s husband Boney Kapoor to Bur Dubai police station for investigation. Police took his statement after which he was allowed to go back to his hotel room.

Feb 27, 2018; 9:06 am: Kamal Haasan arrived in Mumbai on Monday to meet Sridevi’s family. The superstar is also expected to attend Sridevi’s funeral, which is likely to be further delayed as authorities in Dubai are yet to complete formalities, release the actor’s body and issue a death certificate. The actor earlier expressed his grief over the sudden demise of the Bollywood icon and said “Have witnessed Sridevi’s life from an adolescent teenager to the magnificent lady she became. Her stardom was well deserved. Many happy moments with her flash through my mind, including the last time I met her. ‘Sadma’ lullaby haunts me now. We’ll miss her.”

Feb 27, 2018; 8:42 am: Dubai police on Monday confirmed that Sridevi died of accidental drowning in her hotel bathtub after losing consciousness. But, the delay in the release of the body of the actor and the latest report of the accidental drowning has added new layers to the mystery surrounding Sridevi’s death at the age of 54. Sridevi’s funeral is likely to be further delayed as the Dubai police informed the Indian Embassy that another “clearance” was awaited before the body could be released.

Feb 27, 2018; 8:28 am: Superstar Rajinikanth, who co-starred with Sridevi in films like “Priya”, “Dharma Yudham”, “Johny”, “Pokkiri Raja”, arrived in Mumbai last night to meet the late actor’s daughters and family. Rajinikanth visited Anil Kapoor’s residence, where Sridevi and her husband Boney Kapoor’s daughters, Khushi and Jhanvi, have been staying since Sunday. Thalaiva earlier expressed grief over the untimely demise of Sridevi and tweeted, “I’m shocked and very disturbed. I’ve lost a dear friend and the industry has lost a true legend. My heart goes out to her family and friends. I feel the pain with them… you will be missed.”

Feb 27, 2018; 8:18 am: Shocked celebrities and fans of Bollywood diva Sridevi flocked to the residence of her brother-in-law Anil Kapoor where daughters, Khushi and Jhanvi, have been staying since Sunday. Actor Shahrukh Khan along with wife Gauri Khan and Karan Johar was seen visiting late last night.

Feb 27, 2018; 8:09 am: Dubai police on Monday recorded the statement of producer Boney Kapoor, husband of Sridevi, who died of accidental drowning in her hotel bathtub after losing consciousness on February 24, according to a media report. Dubai Police called in Kapoor on Monday to Bur Dubai police station for investigation. Police took his statement after which he was allowed to go back to his hotel room, sources were quoted as saying by the Gulf News.

Feb 27, 2018; 7:57 am: It’s been more than 48 hours since Bollywood icon Sridevi’s death in a Dubai hotel, but her body is yet to reach India for cremation. Sridevi’s funeral is likely to be further delayed as authorities in Dubai are yet to complete formalities, release the actor’s body and issue a death certificate. Her husband Boney Kapoor has given a statement to the Dubai Police on the circumstances surrounding Sridevi’s death. The Khaleej Times quotes sources in Dubai Police as saying that Boney Kapoor had only given a statement and was not interrogated or questioned as is being claimed in certain sections of the media. Sridevi’s body is unlikely to reach India even today with the Indian envoy saying the timing of the body’s release remains open-ended.

February 26: The postmortem listed accidental drowning as the cause of Sridevi’s death. Gulf News reported that according to the report, the actor fell into the bathtub, lost consciousness and drowned. Bobby Naqvi, National Editor of Gulf News, told NDTV that the report also mentioned that there were traces of alcohol in her blood. While all these are speculations, nobody has confirmation on what exactly led to her drowning.

February 26: Sridevi’s death was initially reported to have been the result of a heart attack. Boney Kapoor’s brother Sanjay Kapoor had said they were completely shocked since she had no history of a heart attack which was later ruled out.

February 26: In Mumbai, the film fraternity poured into Anil Kapoor’s house to pay their respects. The family had announced that Sridevi’s body will arrive in Mumbai on Monday. Among the visitors were leading actors Karisma Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Jaya Prada and Tabu, actor-politician Kamal Haasan and Telugu superstar Venkatesh. ]Farah Khan, Karan Johar, Tabu, Sarika, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani and others such as Resul Pookutty, Saroj Khan and Honey Irani. Shekhar Kapur, Ritesh Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Akshara, Shruti Haasan, Ameesha Patel, Divya Dutta and Sara Ali Khan also visited the Kapoor residence

February 25: Sridevi was found unconscious in the bathtub of the Jumeirah Emirates Towers by her husband, director Boney Kapoor, on Saturday evening, media reports said. After a medical team failed to revive her, she was taken to a hospital, where she was declared dead.

February 25: Sridevi, Boney Kapoor and their younger daughter Khushi had gone to Dubai to attend a family wedding. Later, Boney Kapoor had returned to Mumbai to drop off Khushi and then went back to Dubai to surprise his wife, reports said. The couple was to go out for dinner and Sridevi collapsed in the bathroom while getting ready.

