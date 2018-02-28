Veteran actress Sridevi passed away on Saturday night due to accidental drowning. Sridevi’s funeral will be held at Vile Parle’s crematorium today around 3:30 pm. The actress’ mortal remains have reached the Celebrations Club in Mumbai for public darshan. The Padma Shree awardee Sridevi to be given State Honour.

Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan has reached Celebration Sports Club in Lokhandwala to pay tribute to the late actress

Veteran actress Sridevi passed away on Saturday night due to accidental drowning. The unfortunate incident took place in Dubai where she was present to attend Mohit Marwah’s wedding. The mortal remains of the iconic star were brought to Mumbai on Tuesday night after getting clearance from Dubai police. Anil Kapoor and other members of the Kapoor family were present at the airport to receive the body. Sridevi’s funeral will be held at Vile Parle’s crematorium today around 3:30 pm. The actress’ body will be kept at her Green Acres house in Lokhandwala until then.

Sridevi was with her husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi Kapoor in Dubai when the shocking incident took place. She was 54. Sridevi’s death case was handed over to Dubai Public Prosecutor’s office. Soon after the investigation, the case was being closed. According to reports, the Public Prosecutor closed the case after declaring that it was natural death and head injury was seen but not cause of death. The body was kept at the Bhagya Bungalow and reached Mumbai in a private jet for public darshan and cremation.

Here are the LIVE updates of Sridevi’s funeral:

12:30 pm: Bollywood actresses such as Neha Dhupia, Karishma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan reach Celebration Sports Club in Lokhandwala. Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra also arrives at the venue in order to pay last respect to veteran actress Sridevi.

12:15 pm: Mumbai Police band and guards arrive at Celebration Sports Club in Lokhandwala as iconic star and Padma Shree awardee Sridevi will be given the State of Honour. Her body will be wrapped in Tricolour and respect will be given to her as a national asset.

Mumbai: #Sridevi to be cremated with state honours, Mumbai Police band reaches Celebration Sports Club. pic.twitter.com/GnAWgEPlIY — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2018

12:00 noon: Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Sajid Khan, veteran actor Jackie Shroff and Rajkumar Rao arrive at Celebration Sports Club in Lokhandwala to pay the last respect to the iconic star Sridevi.

11:50 am: Padmashree Sridevi will be given State of honour. Will be honoured with a gun salute and the body is draped in the national flag. The cremation will take place in the afternoon.

11:30 am: Vidya Balan, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shraddha Kapoor, Rekha and John Abraham arrive at Celebration Sports Club in Lokhandwala to pay the last respect to the queen of Indian cinema.

11:10 am: Bollywood actress Sonal Chauhan, filmmaker Subhash Ghai and actor Ravi Kishan arrive at Celebration Sports Club in Lokhandwala to pay the last respect to veteran actress Sridevi. The cremation will take place in the afternoon at Vile Parle’s crematorium.

11:00 am: Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, wife Kajol reach the Celebration Sports Club in Lokhandwala. Also, choreographer Saroj Khan, who choreographed Sridevi in many films arrives at the venue. Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan has also reached Celebration Sports Club.

10:45 am: Madhuri Dixit Nene, along with her husband Dr Madhav Nene arrives at the Celebration Sports Club in Lokhandwala to pay the last tribute to the iconic star. The cremation will take place in the afternoon.

10:30 am: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sushmita Sen arrive at the Celebration Sports Club in Lokhandwala to pay their last respect to veteran actress Sridevi.

Sushmita Sen and Aishwarya Rai arrive at #Mumbai's Celebration Sports Club to pay last respects to #Sridevi. pic.twitter.com/7NBWba9OJP — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2018

10:20 am: Sridevi’s family including brother-in-law Sanjay Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor & Harshvardhan Kapoor arrive at Celebration Sports Club. Fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani has also arrived at the venue.

Family members Sanjay Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor & Harshvardhan Kapoor arrive at Celebration Sports Club. #Sridevi pic.twitter.com/WipsFpbwO1 — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2018

10:10 am: Bollywood celebrities like Hema Malini, Esha Deol, Nimrat Kaur, Maniesh Paul and Satish Kaushik arrive at Celebration Sports Club in Lokhandwala to pay their last respect to veteran actress Sridevi.

Hema Malini and Isha Deol arrive at Celebration Sports Club to pay last respects to #Sridevi pic.twitter.com/MZnuU1rfKI — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2018

10:00 am: There is a long queue of fans outside Celebration Sports Club in Lokhandwala as they are waiting to catch a glimpse of their favourite actress. A heavy crowd has gathered outside Celebration Sports Club in Lokhandwala.

Mumbai: People queue up outside Celebration Sports Club to pay tributes to #Sridevi. pic.twitter.com/FM7gJIkMb3 — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2018

9:45 am: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor along with her beau Anand Ahuja and filmmaker Farah Khan arrive at the Celebration Sports Club in Lokhandwala to pay the last respect to the queen of Indian cinema, Sridevi.

Mumbai: Filmmaker Farah Khan & actor Sonam Kapoor arrive at Celebration Sports Club. #Sridevi pic.twitter.com/4y5TrQfePK — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2018

9:30 am: Actor Annu Kapoor has arrived at Celebration Sports Club in Lokhandwala and the latter told the media that its a very difficult time for the family as the daughters have lost their mother at such a young age and therefore we should pray for them.

It's media job to ask questions, it's people's call if they want to throw it in the dustbin or not. At this moment, family is in a lot of pain. Daughters have lost their mother at such a young age. We should pray for them: Anu Kapoor at Celebration Sports Club in Mumbai #Sridevi pic.twitter.com/nYhx1Q7qva — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2018

9:20 am: Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan has reached Celebration Sports Club in Lokhandwala to pay tribute to the late actress. Sridevi’s funeral will be held at Vile Parle’s crematorium today around 3:30 pm.

Actor Arbaz Khan arrives at Celebration Sports Club in Mumbai to pay last respects to #Sridevi, funeral to take place later today. pic.twitter.com/Mqz1FlkdGo — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2018

9:05 am: Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor leaves arrives at Celebration Sports Club in Lokhandwala. Sridevi’s mortal remains have reached Celebration Sports Club for fans to pay last tribute to the late actress.

Mumbai: #Sridevi's mortal brought to Celebration Sports Club, where people will pay their last respects to the actor, funeral to take place later today. pic.twitter.com/Gip77pgV0l — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2018

9:00 am: Residents from Sridevi’s native village Meenampatti in Sivakasi have expressed their sorrow and grief over Sridevi’s sudden and unfortunate death. Said that they cannot believe that Sridevi has passed away.

Tamil Nadu: Visuals from #Sridevi's native village Meenampatti in Sivakasi; residents express grief, says, 'cannot believe Sridevi has passed away.' pic.twitter.com/UamFGan68Q — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2018

8:45 am: Family members, including her filmmaker husband Boney Kapoor and stepson Arjun Kapoor, accompanied the body from the morgue to get it embalmed before heading for the Dubai airport on her final journey home.



8:30 am: Jatin Valmiki, a visually impaired man from Uttar Pradesh has been waiting outside Sridevi’s residence since morning as the actress helped him financially for his brother’s brain tumour operation.

Sridevi ji mere bhai ke brain tumour ke operation ke liye help ki thi. Uss samay unhone mujhe 1 lakh ki madad ki & hospital se 1 lakh maaf bhi karwaaye: Jatin Valmiki, a visually impaired man from Uttar Pradesh who has been waiting outside #Sridevi's house since last two days. pic.twitter.com/VkYGEx7PrB — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2018

8:15 am: Both sides of the road which lead to Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s Green Acres residence in Lokhandwala are heavily crowded with her fans and some even climbing the trees to have a single glimpse of the iconic star as her last rites are going to take place shortly.

8:00 am: Sridevi’s last journey would commence from the club to the crematorium about 7 km away near Pawan Hans, Vile Parle West at 2 pm. The last rites will take place at 3.30 pm onwards. Heavy security has been deployed. The family in a statement said media can also pay their respects “provided camera, recording devices, etc are left outside the venue”

7:45 am: According to an official statement by Mumbai police, around 250 cops are deployed today at the house where her body will be kept for paying final tribute and last respect to the queen of Indian cinema.

Visuals from #Mumbai's Celebration Sports Club, where #Sridevi's mortal remains will be kept for people to pay tributes. Heavy security deployed. pic.twitter.com/jh895m1Frt — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2018

7: 30 am: Many police officials have been placed outside Sridevi’s Green Acres residence and cordoned off the area so as to keep the situation under control. Heavy security has also been deployed outside Mumbai’s Celebration Sports Club, where Sridevi’s mortal remains will be kept for people to pay last respect.

7: 15 am: In a previous statement, the family said that Sridevi’s body will be kept at Celebration Sports Club in Lokhandwala near her home for fans and media to pay their last respects from 9. 30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. today before it is taken for cremation.

7:00 am: Fans have gathered outside Sridevi’s’Green Acres’ residence to pay last respect to the iconic star and are waiting to get a glimpse of the late actress. Earlier, Bollywood actor Salman Khan had visited Boney Kapoor residence around midnight after Sridevi’s mortal remains had reached home.

