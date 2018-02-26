From mesmersing the country with her sparkly eyes, dynamic expressions and spectacular acting skills, Sridevi ruled on the hearts of millions of Indians. The news of her untimely demise came as a shock for each and every Bollywood fan that grew up watching Sridevi’s work of art, dancing to her tunes and memorising her dialogues. Apart from emerging as the India’s first female superstar, the Chandni of Bollywood was indeed a style icon. From flaunting couture designed by Manish Malhotra to Sabyasachi Mukherji, Sridevi proved that there was no Bollywood diva that could carry a saree as elegantly as her.
One look at the diva’s Instagram page and one can gauge her starry collection and the amount of love she had in her heart for nine yard clothing. Just while we reminisce the glorious work of art she left behind with her films like Himmatwala, Mr India, Sadma, Chaalbaaz, Nagina, Chandni, and English Vinglish, let’s relive the magnificent screen presence of Bollywood’s Hawa Hawai for the last time. The veteran actress passed away at the age of 54 in Dubai due to “accidental drowning” as revealed by the forensic reports.
Sridevi was in Dubai with Boney Kapoor and her daughter Khushi Kapoor for Mohit Marwah’s wedding after which she decided to stay back for a little longer. According to latest reports by Khaleej Times, Boney Kapoor had flown back from Mumbai to surprise his wife with a dinner date. After having a brief conversation, Sridevi went to the washroom to get ready where she suffered a cardiac arrest and was found motionless in the bathtub.
Check out 20 photos of India’s first woman superstar Sridevi in a saree:
Real Tilla Kashmir Zari Intricate And unique Artwork Pashmina /Velvet Saree …. #timeless and #priceless #manishmalhotralabel #manishmalhotrasaree #Stunning and #Royal on the very #gorgeous @sridevi.kapoor #timeless and #beautiful @mmalhotraworld @anushkasharma @virat.kohli #WeddingReception #virushkareception
