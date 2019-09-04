Sridevi Madame Tussaud wax statue: After much anticipation, Late Bollywood actor Sridevi's Madame Tussaud wax statue has been finally unveiled in Singapore with Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor in attendance. See photos.

Legendary actor Sridevi’s demise last year left a void in every cine-phile’s heart. After all, who can forget her iconic performances in some of the greatest hits like Chandni, Mr India, Lamhe, Khuda Gawah and many more. To immortalise Sridevi and her work of art, Madame Tussauds has finally unveiled her wax statue in Singapore. Her family including Boney Kapoor and their daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor were also a part of the launch event.

Replica of her look in Hawa Hawai song from Mr India, Sridevi’s wax statue is sure to make you nostalgic. The statue is one of those Madame Tussauds creations that have been able to come really close to reality. Donning a golden headgear with a shimmery golden dress and matching accessories, the statue features the actor with her ever-so-beautiful smile. Interestingly, the board placed right behind the statue carries heartfelt messages from her beloved fans all across the world.

Several photos from the launch have made their way on the Internet. In a photo, Sridevi’s family can be seen posing with the statue while another photo features Janhvi Kapoor admiring the statue. For the event, the young starlet opted for a stunning red gown while her younger sister Khushi stunned in a mint off-shoulder gown.

On the professional front, Sridevi made her last on-screen appearance in Mom followed by a 2 minute appearance in Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif’s film Zero. Meanwhile, her daughter Janhvi Kapoor has her kitty filled with promising upcoming projects.

After a successful debut in Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in upcoming films like The Kargil Girl alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Dostana 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan, RoohiAfza alongside Rajkummar Rao, Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht co-starring Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor as well as Netflix film Ghost Stories.

