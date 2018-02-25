Veteran actress Sridevi passed away late last night due to a cardiac arrest at the age of 54 and the country is mourning the tragic loss. Sridevi has been in the industry for over three decades and released her 300th movie titled Mom in 2017. She breathed her last in Dubai where she was attending Mohit Marwah's wedding with Boney and Khushi Kapoor.

This morning the world woke up to the shocking demise of veteran actress Sridevi, who passed away at 54 years old in Dubai due to cardiac arrest. Sridevi was visiting Dubai along with her husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi to attend Mohit Marwah’s wedding functions. people were seeing her in all pictures that were being shared on social media from the functions which saw her dancing around and smiling. The news has shaken up the entire Bollywood industry and everyone is still in disbelief.

While condolences are pouring in on Twitter from celebrities and fans alike, footages of her at the wedding function that took place a few days ago. People are saying those are the last public images of the actress before she passed away late last night. Sridevi was last seen in Mom which released in 2017 and was her 300th movie since she started her career. She was prepping to launch her older daughter Jhanvi Kapoor in Karan Johar’s Dhadak who was not present in Dubai but sadly won’t be there to see that happen.

Here are the last videos and photos of Sridevi:

Have a look at the last visual of the legendary actress #RIP #Sridevi

Life is so same unpredictable

Sridevi, who had been working in the movies for nearly five decades, received six Filmfare Awards over the years, and in 2013 was conferred with the Padma Shri by the Government of India. Sridevi first faced the camera at the age of four in the 1969 Tamil film Thunaivan, and continued to work in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films as a child artist before she landed her first lead role in 1976 in the Tamil film Moondru Mudichu.

Just three years later, in 1979, she starred in her first Hindi film, Solva Saavan, even while continuing to make her name in the South. In 1983, she starred in Himmatwala alongside Jeetendra and she never looked back. This is a tragic loss for the fraternity and the world.

