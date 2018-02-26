Veteran actress Shabana Azmi on Monday took to micro-blogging site Twitter to announce that she had cancelled her Holi party in the wake of Sridevi's unfortunate demise. Sridevi passed away on Saturday after a massive cardiac arrest when she was in Dubai to attend Mohit Marwah’s wedding.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who worked with Sridevi in several movies like Lamhe, Chaalbaaz, Gumrah, Nigahen, and Chandni among many others, in a statement said, “Sridevi will always remain alive in my memory. It feels awkward to speak of her in the past tense. We have lost the biggest star in our country. I still cannot believe it. It will take many years to register what has actually happened.” The entire Bollywood industry expressed their grief and sorrow on the shocking demise of the veteran star.

Our Holi party at Janki Kurir stands cancelled on 2nd March in the wake of Sridevis passing away. — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) February 26, 2018

#Sridevi will always remain alive in my memory. It feels awkward to speak of her in the past tense. We have lost the biggest star of our country. I still cannot believe it. It will take many years to register what has actually happened: Anupam Kher in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/Ay4MTSznDL — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2018

Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Sushmita Sen, Rajinikanth among many others expressed their pain on social media. The queen of Bollywood is known for delivering path-breaking performances in films like Chaalbaaz, Judaai, Sadma, Lamhe, English Vinglish, Himmatwala, among many others. Besides Bollywood, the actress has also contributed to Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam and Kannada film industry. Sridevi, during the time of her death, was with her husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi Kapoor. Her elder daughter Jahnvi Kapoor did not attend the wedding as she was shooting for her debut film Dhadak in India.

