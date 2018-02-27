Bollywood actress Sridevi on Saturday passed away due to accidental drowning in Dubai and the entire nation was in a state of shock. While many posted their notes along with Sridevi's pictures, some shared their exclusive pictures from various social events. However, posting pictures with the actress after her death somehow didn't go down well with the filmmaker Shirish Kunder which made him take a dig at such opportunists in the industry.

It was a black day for Bollywood when the shocking news of veteran actress Sridevi’s demise came out. Fans across the globe were mourning Sridevi’s death. The iconic star passed away on Saturday night due to accidental drowning. The unfortunate incident took place in Dubai where Sridevi was present to attend a family wedding along with her husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi Kapoor. The entire Bollywood industry expressed their grief and sorrow on the shocking demise of the veteran star. Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Sushmita Sen, Rajinikanth among many others expressed their pain on social media.

While many posted their notes along with Sridevi’s pictures, some shared their exclusive pictures from various social events. However, posting pictures with the actress after her death somehow didn’t go down well with the filmmaker Shirish Kunder. Taking a sly dig at celebrities who have posted pictures with the actress, Sirish wrote, “Hopefully, someday we will realise that other people’s deaths are not an opportunity to post our pictures with them.” He indirectly took a dig at all those celebrities who posted pictures with Sridevi on social media in order to pay tribute to the legendary actress.

Hopefully, someday we will realise that other people's deaths are not an opportunity to post our pictures with them. — Shirish Kunder (@ShirishKunder) February 25, 2018

His tweet surely came as a big shock for everyone and also raised a lot of eyebrows. There are celebs like Shilpa Shetty, Urvashi Rautela, Ram Gopal Varma, Manish Malhotra etc who shared their pictures with the iconic star. Sridevi featured in blockbuster films like Judaai, Chandni, Chaalbaaz, Sadma, Lamhe and many more. She was a phenomenal dancer, a tremendous actor, and most of all, a legend.

