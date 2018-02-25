Veteran actress Sridevi passed away late last night due to a cardiac arrest at the age of 54 and the country is mourning the tragic loss. Sridevi has been in the industry for over three decades and released her 300th movie titled Mom in 2017. She was on a high in her career in 1993 and went on to refuse a small part in Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park.

Hailed as the female Amitabh Bachchan of Bollywood, and not for nothing. Sridevi was not only the most sought-after actress of her time, she also famously made her male co-stars insecure. The actor who made her Bollywood debut with Solva Sawan, went on to rule Bollywood for years to come. In fact, she was the probably the first one to turn down legendary director Steven Spielberg, who while making Jurassic Park in 1993, wanted to cast the actress in a small role in the film. She was at the peak of her career and felt the role didn’t meet her stature. Sridevi refused Spielberg and we had to wait for all the way till Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for a Bollywood heroine to make her mark in Hollywood after Shabana Azmi.

However, Jurassic Park was just one in the long list of film Sridevi refused. She also said no to Darr opposite Shah Rukh Khan a few years later. She had told media then, “After Chandni and Lamhe, I feel Darr would have been an ordinary character for me. If I’m playing Shah Rukh Khan’s role, then, of course, I would have loved to do it. The character Juhi played was new for her and so it was good for her. But for me, it was something I had done many times before.”

