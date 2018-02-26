Sridevi was an icon that changed the way actresses were seen in Bollywood. She became the Amitabh Bachchan of the industry and had a fan following like none other. This star is no more as she suffered a cardiac arrest in Dubai at the untimely age of 54. She started her career at 4 years old and went on to do 300 movies spanning over three decades.

The whole country woke up to the shocking news of Sridevi’s death on Sunday and while I might not have seen her charm and beauty on the big screen, I felt the loss as well. She died in Dubai away from her home and her daughters due to a cardiac arrest all alone in a bathtub as her husband Boney Kapoor waited outside and later found her dead body. Her mortal remains are said to reach Mumbai today after all the formalities are complete. She was in Dubai to participate in Mohit Marwah’s wedding and stayed back post the festivities.

When we digest all that information, one feels the need to be saddened for the families, for the daughters who lost their mother, for Jhanvi who will never have her mother by her side when her debut movie premiers, for Boney Kapoor who found his wife’s dead body and for her loved ones. But as an outsider and a journalist, I registered that news only to come up with 10 article ideas that I will have to write once I got to work, this might feel insensitive but it is true. I never saw Sridevi in all her glory when she lit up the silver screen with her expressions and dance moves.

ALSO READ: She was the queen of millions of hearts; here are some unknown facts about Sridevi

Sridevi’s 1996 movie titled Judaai was her last major film before she took a long hiatus of 15 years and the fact that I was born two years prior to that made sure that I saw her only on television when my parents made me sit and watch Mr. India. But as a movie enthusiast, I made sure I watched the rest because I fell in love with Hawa Hawai, her expressions and her spirit on screen. I went on to watch Lamhe, Chalbaaz, Sadma, Himmatwala, Chandni, Nagina, Roop Ki Rani Choro Ka Raja and I could not hold my joy when she made her comeback with English Vinglish and I finally got to see her on the big screen.

Even though English Vinglish saw a much older, mature version of Sridevi, her expressions were still flawless and her acting was still unmatchable. I still go back to the soulful songs of Lamhe and see her perform to Chudiyan Khanak Gayeen, Meri Bindiya, Kabhi Main Kahoon or to her fun side with Hawa Hawai and Mere Haathon Mein. After a day of writing articles on the movies and songs, I went home only to sit with my family and watch Lamhe and then watch Mr. India alone.

This is Sridevi’s legacy, the icon she became, the roles she brought to life, the times she made us laugh and times she made us cry. She is the actress who chose to continue her Bollywood career and shot down the small role in Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park in 1993. Her legacy will not be defined by her undying beauty but by her talent and dedication towards her work. Even though we will see her glimpse in Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero in which she makes a special appearance, the brightest star in the industry is lost and there never will be another Sridevi. We just hope Jhanvi Kapoor will shine as bright as her mother on the big screen post her debut in Dhadak.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor cancel song shoot for 102 Not Out, mourn loss of Sridevi

ALSO READ: Sridevi’s body to be flown back to India; family awaits autopsy results

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App