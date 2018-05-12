Late actress Sridevi will be honoured at the Cannes Film Festival on May 16. The iconic star passed away in her room at a Dubai hotel due to accidental drowning on February 24. Producer Boney Kapoor, along with daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor will attend the Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2018, for Sridevi’s special honour.

Veteran actress Sridevi, who passed away in her room at a Dubai hotel due to accidental drowning on February 24, will be honoured at the Cannes Film Festival on May 16. The late actress will be receiving a special tribute for her contribution to cinema as part of an event, Titan Reginald F. Lewis Film Honours (a celebration of diversity and excellence in cinema), at Le Majestic Beach, Cannes Film Festival 2018. Sridevi’s husband, Boney Kapoor feels that she will continue to live her legacy through her work. The producer said Sridevi will continue to ‘live on through her work’.

Sridevi’s husband filmmaker Boney Kapoor turned emotional after hearing this. He said, ‘’I’m happy that people all over the world are recognising her work and contribution to cinema. Even though the overwhelming emptiness of losing her remains, it’s somewhat comforting to know that she lives on through her work.”

According to reports, Producer Boney Kapoor, along with daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor will attend the Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2018, for Sridevi’s special honour. Many Bollywood actresses such as Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Aishwarya Rai have already arrived at Cannes to attend the most prestigious event.

Earlier this month, the iconic star also received Best Actress Award at the National Film Awards this year for her performance in Mom, which was her 300th film. Sridevi was known for delivering path-breaking performances in films like Chaalbaaz, Judaai, Sadma, Lamhe, English Vinglish, Himmatwala, among many others. Besides Bollywood, the actress has also contributed to Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam and Kannada film industry. Sridevi, during the time of her death, was with her husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi Kapoor. Her elder daughter Jahnvi Kapoor did not attend the wedding as she was shooting for her debut film Dhadak in India.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App