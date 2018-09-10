The Switzerland authorities are planning on building a statue of the veteran actor Sridevi in order to pay a tribute to her excellent performances. The superhit movie of Sridevi, Chandni was shot at several places in Switzerland and some of the song sequences showcased a large part of scenic beauty.

Bollywood’s late iconic actor Sridevi will be honoured by the Switzerland authorities soon. The Switzerland authorities are apparently planning to install a statue of the legendary personality. Before this, the statue of renowned filmmaker Yash Chopra was unveiled in the year 2016. Yash Chopra had shot many of his films in Switzerland that popularized the tourism of the beautiful country. Films by the director boosted the popularity of Alpine nation so much in Indian population that it garnered the country with a great jump in the tourism industry. This is the reason why Switzerland installed a statue of him to give him a tribute for his contribution.

After seeing the amount of fame Sridevi’s superhit movie Chandni gave to this country, Switzerland tourism industry is now planning to install her statue in order to pay heed to her contributions. The super-hit romantic film featuring Sridevi and Rishi Kapoor had several songs that showcased the beautiful backdrops of Switzerland. The dance sequences in the movie were shot in a way that the beautiful sight of the country became the centre of attraction.

There are many of the Bollywood movies, mostly made by Yash Chopra that feature Switzerland in it. The first movie that was shot in Switzerland was Raj Kapoor’s Blockbuster hit Sangam but the movie that gathered the most fame for it was Chopra’s 1995 production Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge.

For now, the reason for pride in our country is Switzerland honouring our veteran actor Sridevi who’s unfortunate demise on February 24, 2018, made the whole country sad.

