Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh, who is also a close friend of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, has reacted to Sridevi's autopsy report findings and suggested that the veteran actress did not drink hard liquor, she consumed wine like him and many others in public life. He further assured that the 54-year-old actor's mortal remains should reach India by midnight.

Bollywood industry lost its Chandni forever as veteran actress Sridevi left for the heavenly abode after suffering a cardiac arrest in Dubai. However, the latest findings according to the autopsy report have revealed accidental drowning as the cause of her death. The report further suggested that traces of alcohol have also been found in the 54-year-old actor’s body that may have led to the accident. Reacting to the same, Rajya Sabha MP and a close friend of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, Amar Singh clarified to ANI: “Sridevi ji did not drink hard liquor, she used to have wine sometimes like me and like many others in public life.”

“I have talked to Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Al Nahyan, he assured me that all formalities and reports are complete. Her mortal remains should reach India by midnight,” he further added. The official Twitter handle of Dubai Police revealed further details about the case and tweeted, “Following the completion of post-mortem analysis, #DubaiPolice today stated that the death of Indian actress #Sridevi occurred due to drowning in her hotel apartment’s bathtub following loss of consciousness. “ It further added, “#DubaiPolice has transferred the case to #Dubai Public Prosecution, which will carry out regular legal procedures followed in such cases.”

Reacting to the new findings in the autopsy reports, controversial author Taslima Nasreen tweeted, “Healthy adults don’t drown in bathtubs accidentally.” Sridevi was in Dubai with Boney Kapoor and her daughter Khushi Kapoor for Mohit Marwah’s wedding after which she decided to stay back for a little longer. If the latest reports are to be believed, Boney Kapoor had flown back from Mumbai to surprise his wife with a dinner date. After having a brief conversation, Sridevi went to the washroom to get ready where she suffered a cardiac arrest and was found motionless in the bathtub

Millions of her fans all around the world as well as the showbiz has been pouring their condolences all over the social media since then while appreciating the work of art that Sridevi left behind for all of us. The Padma Shri recipient won hearts with some of her iconic performances in films like ‘Chandni’, ‘Sadma’, ‘English Vinglish’, ‘Mr India’ and ‘Chalbaaz’.

