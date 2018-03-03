Google CEO Sundar Pichai paid emotional tribute to late Sridevi and shared fond memories of her. Pichai in a tweet wrote the Bollywood legend was an inspiration to others and that her movie Sadma was his favourite. Sridevi breathed her last in a Dubai hotel where she was staying, she reportedly drowned in a bathtub and died.

Bollywood legend Sridevi’s sad and untimely demise sent shockwaves across the country. The fans of the evergreen actress were left startled when they got the news of her death in Dubai. Rated as one of the best actors till date, Sridevi was said to be India’s first female supers r, and someone who broke the monotony in the male-dominated industry. Days after her cremation, Google CEO, Sundar Pichai penned an emotional tribute to the late actress. Sridevi, who had more than 300 films to her name across Hindi, Tamil and Telugu genres breathed her last aged 54, in a Dubai hotel.

Millions of her fans across the country couldn’t believe the news of her sudden demise and kept praying for the news to be false. But fate had different plans for the veteran actress who will be remembered forever for classic films like Mr India, Sadma, Chandni, Lamhe, Gumraah and Nagina. Sridevi who is survived by her two daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor and husband Boney Kapoor had gone to Dubai to attend the marriage of her nephew Mohit Marwah and was found dead lying in the bathtub.

Paying a glowing tribute to the legendary actress, the Google CEO wrote on Twitter, “Her performance in Sadma was one of my favourites and have special memories of watching Sridevi with my family. She was a pioneer and an inspiration to so many of us. So very sorry for your tragic loss and may she RIP.”

Her performance in Sadma was one of my favorites and have special memories of watching Sridevi with my family. She was a pioneer and an inspiration to so many of us. So very sorry for your tragic loss and may she RIP — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) March 2, 2018

Sridevi’s final rites were held two days back in Mumbai after the post-mortem was successfully done and her body was released by the Dubai authorities to be carried to India. Mumbai paid the last tribute to the actress as she took her final journey wrapped in the tricolour adorned in her favourite red and golden Kanjeevaram saree. Apart from a host of Bollywood celebrities, whole Kapoor family including, Boney Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Mohit Marwah, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were present at the cremation site.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan dedicates Javed Akhtar’s poem on Sridevi’s untimely demise

After her sudden demise, husband Boney Kapoor penned down an emotional letter for all the fans of the actress.

“Losing a friend, wife and mother of your two daughters is a loss inexplicable in words… I am blessed to have the support and love of Arjun and Anshula, who have been such pillars of strength for myself, Khushi and Janhvi. Together, as a family we have tried to face this unbearable loss,” he wrote, thanking family, friends, colleagues, well-wishers and fans for standing by him.

“To the world she was their Chandni… the actor par excellence …their Sridevi… but to me she was my love, my friend, mother to our girls… my partner. To our daughters, she was everything… their life. She was the axis around which our family ran,” he said.

“As we bid goodbye to my beloved wife and Khushi & Janhvi’s mama, I have a sincere request. Please respect our need to grieve privately. If you need to talk of Sri, let it be of the special memories that connect each of you to her. She was and is an actor that is irreplaceable. Love and respect her for that. My only concern at this time is to protect my daughters and find a way to move forward without Sri. She was our life, our strength and the reason we always smiled. We love her beyond measure. Rest in peace my love. Our lives will never be the same again,” he added.

As per reports, Sridevi who was in Dubai to attend Mohit Marwah’s wedding was found dead in the hotel bathtub and drowning was reported as the reason behind her death. The actress fell down and injured her head, succumbing to her injuries.

ALSO READ: Sridevi’s painting of Sonam Kapoor auctioned in Dubai; proceeds to go towards charity

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App