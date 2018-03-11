Sridevi's uncle Venugopal Reddy has said that the actress was full of grief at the time of her death due to husband Boney Kapoor's financial troubles. He said that the actress had sold some of her properties to ease the burden. The 54-year-old actress had accidentally drowned in the bathtub of a Dubai hotel in last week of February resulting in her death.

Sridevi might have been laid to rest but there seems to be no end to the discussion surrounding her death as more and more secrets continue to come out of the closet

Actress Sridevi might have been laid to rest but there seems to be no end to the discussion surrounding her death as more and more secrets continue to come out of the closet. Now, Sridevi’s uncle Venugopal Reddy has broken his silence to reveal the details of her personal life. He said that the actress was in a lot of grief due to Boney Kapoor’s financial troubles. He added that Sridevi had to sell her properties in a bid to clear the debts.

“What we knew was Boney Kapoor lost a lot of money in few films and they sold Sridevi’s properties to make up for the losses. And Sridevi always had that pain in her heart. Sridevi lived in pain and passed away with a lot of pain in her heart. She was not at peace. She wore a smile on her face for the world but she went through a lot inside her,” Venugopal Reddy told iDream News Channel. He added that the actress decided to return to the silver screen in a bid to end the financial crunch of the family.

He added that Sridevi’s mother was not in favour of her marriage with Boney Kapoor, but the actress decided to go ahead and tied the knot. He also spoke about the struggles faced By the actress’ mother to get her into movies. The 54-year-old English Vinglish actress had accidentally drowned in the bathtub of a Dubai hotel in last week of February. She is survived by husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi and Khushi.

