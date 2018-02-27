Sridevi, who started out as a child artiste in Tamil cinema at 13 alongside Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth, in Moondru Mudichu (1976). The veteran actress who was known as the Chandni of the industry and acted in over 250 movies died in Dubai on Saturday due to accidental drowning at the untimely age of 54 and Ram Gopal Varma wrote a love letter to her fans exposing her personal trysts.

While the country is visibly shaken up after the demise of veteran actress Sridevi, one can’t help but wonder about the struggles she faced and what her personal life really was life behind the glitz and glamour. Sridevi who made her journey to Bollywood after doing successful movies in both Tamil and Telugu industry has 300 movies under her name. She started out as a child artist at the age of 4 years old and went on to work till she was 53 making MOM her last movie.

While people are speculating how she actually died and what transpired in the hotel room, her fans are still coming to grips with the loss. Director Ram Gopal Varma who worked with her in Kshanakshanam and Govinda Govinda had shown how much she meant to him in his first letter in which he blamed God for killing her and Sridevi for dying and shared his experience of working with her and how he was enchanted by her beauty. He has published a new letter titled ‘My Love Letter To Sridevi’s Fans’, in this letter he discloses the struggles that Sridevi faced in her personal life at the hand of her mother and sister and how she lived in constant fear of having her insecurities revealed.

He mentions her tryst with money, cosmetic surgeries to not look her age and the constant need to be perfect never letting her be at peace. He says, “Sridevi is actually a child trapped in a woman’s body ..she is naive as a person, but suspicious because of her bitter experiences which is not a very good combination”.

He also went on to mention, ” In this entire period except for the short glimmer of English vinglish Sridevi has been pretty much an extremely unhappy woman. The uncertainty of the future, the ugly turns and twists in her private life left deep scars in the superstar’s sensitive mind and thereafter she was never at peace. She went through so much in her life and due to her early career entry as a child artiste, life never gave her time to grow up at a normal pace. More than the external peace, her internal mental state was of a high degree of concern and this forced her to look at her own self. She was the most beautiful woman for so many people. But did she think she was beautiful? Yes, she did, but every actresses nightmare is age and she was no exception. For years she was doing occasional cosmetic surgeries the effects of which can be clearly seen.”

