The winners of the 65th National Film Awards are declared today. In an exciting development, Sridevi was announced as the Best Actor (Female) for her incredible performance in her last film MOM.The actor was declared the winner posthumously. Sridevi played the role of a mother of a rape victim, who takes revenge from the rapists. Sridevi was lauded for her performance in the film directed by Ravi Udyawar.

The 65th National Film Awards have been announced with Bollywood film ‘Newton’ emerging as the Best Film and music maestro AR Rahman emerging as the biggest winner. Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur headed the jury of the film awards which recognizes talents across cinema in all languages. Late actress Sridevi was conferred with the Best Actress Award posthumously for her last film Mom while the Best Actor Award went to Riddhi Sen for Nagarkirtan. AR Rahman won the National Award for Best Music Direction for Kaatru Veliyidai and for the Background Music for the film Mom.

Sridevi who had worked in over 300 movies before she passed away on February 24, 2018, was awarded her first national award. With a career spanning over 30 years, it makes one thinks if MOM was the movie she deserved a National Award for or where her previous films not worth recognising. Sridevi posthumously won the Best Actress Award for her film MOM that also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Akshaye Khanna and Pakistani actors, Sajal Aly and Adnan Siddiqui in pivotal roles.

She played the titular role in Mom that was a revenge thriller. The story was based on a mother avenging the rape of her daughter, who was played by Aly in the film. This was the actress’ third film after a long gap, with English Vinglish and Puli being the first two.

Mom was one of the best performances of the late actress. Not only was the film lauded by the critics, it was also appreciated greatly by the fans. After Sridevi was announced as the Best Actress, Mom director Ravi Udyawar said, ” Wow, she deserves it. I’m really happy it’s a great news for me because it was our film. She had done a fabulous job. We all are missing her now.”

Another late actor who was awarded was Vinod Khanna who was announced as the winner of the Dada Saheb Phalke Award.

