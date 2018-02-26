Veteran actor Sridevi's body will most likely not to be released today as some necessary documents required to bring the body back to the country are still to be sanctioned. According to a tweet shared by Dubai media on its official Twitter handle, the matter has now been transferred to Dubai Public Prosecution, which will carry out regular legal procedures followed in such cases.

According to latest updates, veteran actor Sridevi’s body will most likely not to be released today. As per reports in a leading daily, the important document required to begin repatriation of the body is still to be sanctioned. The Dubai Police is also investigating the place of death and is questioning Sridevi’s husband Boney Kapoor, the hotel staff, and others present at the time of death. According to a tweet shared by Dubai media on its official Twitter handle, the matter has now been transferred to Dubai Public Prosecution, which will carry out regular legal procedures followed in such cases. Earlier in the day, Dubai Police has claimed that the cause of her death was an accidental drowning.

Soon after the formalities will be done, the actress’ body will be taken back to the Mumbai. Sridevi’s body was to be brought back yesterday, but was delayed as the final reports from Dubai police were not ready. The reports have given a dramatic turn to the sudden death of the actress. What made the actress lose her consciousness has still not cleared. It is also not clear that the reports of cardiac arrest are now substantial or not. The reports of accidental drowning have raised millions of eyebrows in suspense. Sridevi’s family has also not commented on the initial statement and also requested the media not to contact as the family is going through the huge tragedy.

Sridevi, 54, lost her life on Sunday morning in Dubai after attending her nephew Mohit Marwah’s video. the actress was found dead in her hotel room’s bathtub. The family is still waiting for the repatriation of the body so that the last rites of the actress could take place. The sudden death of the actress has stunned the entire country. Sridevi is survived by her husband, filmmaker Boney Kapoor and two daughters, Khushi Kapoor and Jhanvi Kapoor.

