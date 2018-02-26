Sridevi, who died at the age of 54 in Dubai on late Saturday night, will be brought back to India in a chartered plane arranged by Anil Ambani on Monday. After her death, she was kept at the hospital on Sunday as Dubai police were conducting a final investigation and legal formalities on the matter. As per the officials, the autopsy results take up to 24 hours if the person dies outside of any Dubai hospital.

The autopsy of Bollywood legend Sridevi, who died on late Saturday night due to cardiac arrest in Dubai, has been conducted and the medical reports will be delivered to her family soon. According to reports, the mortal remains of the actress will be brought back to India on Monday in a chartered plane which is reportedly arranged by Anil Ambani. The deceased was in Dubai along with her family to attend the wedding of her nephew Mohit Marwah.

Yash Raj Films issued a statement on behalf of Sridevi’s family after the news of her death surfaced. The statement read, “Boney Kapoor, Janhvi, Khushi and the entire Kapoor, Ayyappan and Marwah family is deeply bereaved and shocked with the untimely loss of Sridevi Kapoor. They thank the entire media for their prayers, support and sensitivity during their time of grief. Request you to kindly reach out to us on everything related to this and we urge you to please not call the family for information on the same.”

Earlier on Saturday, Sridevi was rushed to Rashid Hospital in Dubai after she fainted in her bathroom. After her death, she was kept at the hospital on Sunday as Dubai police were conducting a final investigation and legal formalities on the matter. As per the officials, the autopsy results take up to 24 hours if the person dies outside of any Dubai hospital.

