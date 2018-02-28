After her tragic demise in Dubai, mortal remains of the legendary actress Sridevi arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday night. Sridevi's last journey will begin from Pawan Hans helibase at Vile Parle around 2 PM. The cremation ceremony is scheduled for 3:30 PM at Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium and Hindu Cemetery. In their official statement, Sridevi's family thanked the film fraternity, media, fans of actress and all the well-wishers for their prayers, support and sensitivity during our moment of immense grief.

More than 72 hours after her shocking demise in Dubai, mortal remains of the legendary actress Sridevi arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday night. Sridevi’s body was brought in Mumbai at 9:45 PM through a private charter jet. Her body was taken to her residence in Green Acres, Lokhandwala, from the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in a minimal convoy. Fans of the iconic actress struggled to get a glimpse of Sridevi when the ambulance carrying her mortal remains arrived at her Andheri residence. Her last journey will begin from Pawan Hans helibase at Vile Parle around 2 PM, while the cremation ceremony is scheduled for 3:30 PM at Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium and Hindu Cemetery.

Coming out in the media for the first time after Sridevi’s tragic yet shocking demise, the actress’ family expressed their gratitude towards the Bollywood fraternity and millions of Sridevi’s followers. In their statement which was released through Yash Raj Films, the actress’ family revealed that the funeral will take place on Wednesday. “Khushi, Janhvi, Boney Kapoor and the entire Kapoor and Ayyappan families are deeply bereaved and shocked with the untimely loss of Sridevi Kapoor,” the family said in a statement. “We thank the film fraternity, media, fans of late Sridevi Kapoor and all the well-wishers for their prayers, support and sensitivity during our moment of immense grief. We request you to kindly join us in paying our last respect to a remarkable actor, beloved wife and loving mother,” the family added.

ALSO READ: Sridevi funeral LIVE updates: Last rites to be held at Vile Parle’s crematorium

According to IANS, Sridevi’s husband and veteran Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor, brothers-in-law Sanjay Kapoor and Sandeep Marwah, sister-in-law Reena Marwah and stepson Arjun Kapoor were on the chartered Reliance Transport Embraer jet 135BJ which carried her mortal remains from Dubai to Mumbai. The daughter of the legendary actress, Jahnvi Kapoor and other family members including the likes of Anil Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor were present at the airport accompanied by business tycoon Anil Ambani and wife Tina Ambani.

ALSO READ: Mortal remains of late actress Sridevi reach Mumbai; funeral to be conducted today

The 54-year old actress died on Saturday night at Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel in Dubai. Her body was brought on Tuesday only after the Prosecutor’s Office successfully investigated the case of her death. As per reports, the prosecutor’s office said that the forensic report stated Sridevi died from “accidental drowning” in the bathtub of her hotel room, after losing consciousness.

(With inputs from IANS…)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App