The producer of Sridevi's last theatrical film Mom, Boney Kapoor recently declared that the movie will be released in China on March 22. The movie was directed by Ravi Udyawar and narrated the story of a mom who took revenge for her stepdaughter and committed a crime. The reports also revealed that the movie marked 300th screen appearance for the hardworking actor.

A year has been passed since the most alluring and versatile actor of the Bollywood industry Sridevi left us all. Even after a year, the actor is still talked about for her phenomenal acting and charm. Recently, there was an announcement that the actors last shot film Mom is set to entertain its audience in China and will release there on March 22. The producer of the film Boney Kapoor opened about the news and expressed about his feeling that they wanted to showcase the beauty’s last film in international markets. He said that Zee Studios International has regularly been contributing to the success since day one and is still trying its best even after two years of its release for the movie to come in theatres of China. Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the movie is a revenge thriller film, in which a mom commits a crime to take revenge for her stepdaughter. The hardworking actor was also honored with Best Actress National Award after her death for her stupendous performance in a film in 2017.

Recently, the head of Zee Studious International, Vibha Chopra recently quoted that they are proud to take the heart-touching film in another peak of China. Further, he said that they wanted to spread the magic of the late actor’s talent farther and wider by introducing it to another market. The movie also marked the 300th screen appearance of the beauty queen, who left us a year back on February 24, 2018, due to an accident in Dubai.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kiduOidrIZs

