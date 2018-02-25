Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui, who has worked opposite to late actress Sridevi has expressed his grief in his latest Instagram post. He shared his experience while working with her in the movie Mom(2017). he had recently met the actress during her nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding in Dubai.

The whole Indian film industry is in shock after the sudden death of legendary actress Sridevi. A few days back, the first female superstar of Bollywood was seen attending her nephew Mohit Marwah’s wedding in Al Ras Khaimah, UAE. She was looking stunning, happy and healthy during the entire wedding ceremony. The news of her demise is shocking for her fans and for those who have met her during the Mohit Marwah’s wedding. One of them is Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui, who has worked opposite to her in the movie Mom (2017). The actor has played her onscreen husband in the movie.

Sharing his grief over her untimely death the actor wrote: “Life is so unpredictable. A lady with not just extreme talent but also a beautiful soul, Sri Devi Kapoor leaves us heavy hearted. So many memories attached while shooting “MOM” with her.” With his post, the actor seemed extremely shocked with the veteran actress’ death. She expressed his grief and cherished the time spent with Sridevi while shooting for MOM. In his post, he praised the late actress for her remarkable talent and stunning beauty.

He further added, “Just a couple of days back I met her at Boney Kapoor’s nephew’s wedding and who would have thought that it is the last time I’am seeing her. I’m still in a state of shock and out of words to describe my feeling! May her soul rest in eternal peace hereafter.” The mortal remains of Sridevi who died of cardiac arrest are yet to arrive in the country due to forensic tests in Dubai. As per sources, she reportedly did not step out of her Dubai hotel room for two days before she died. On Saturday, she was found dead in the hotel room by husband Boney Kapoor.

