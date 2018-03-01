Veteran actress Sridevi, who was cremated in Mumbai on Wednesday evening, often painted in her free time and she even had auctions for her artworks. A Sonam Kapoor painting by Sridevi has now surfaced and is going viral online. According to a leading daily, Sonam’s painting was supposed to be auctioned in Dubai, along with another painting of Michael Jackson, done by Sridevi. Sridevi died on February 24 due to accidental drowning after she fell unconscious in the bathroom of her Dubai hotel. She had gone to Dubai to attend her nephew, Mohit Marwah’s wedding.

According to reports, she had made quite a few paintings and there were reports that she stayed back in Dubai post the wedding function of her nephew Mohit Marwah to auction her works of art in the Arab state. Among these paintings was also a portrait of Sonam Kapoor from her debut film Saawariya. The painting, we hear, was expected to fetch an amount between Rs 8 lac and Rs 10 lac. Talking about it, a tabloid had quoted a source as saying, “Sridevi has been painting for many years. It’s her favourite pastime. In 2010, an international art house approached her to auction her work. But she didn’t agree. Since the event in Dubai is a noble cause, it drew her.”

Sridevi was a woman of many talents and as the country mourns her loss and the Bollywood fraternity still tries to come to grasps with the fact that the talented actress is no more, the only way to remember her is through her films, her songs and now her paintings.

