After veteran Bollywood actor Sridevi died in Dubai due to cardiac arrest on Saturday night, her brother in law and Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor has said that she had no history of heart attack. He added that we are completely shocked by the sudden demise of Sridevi. According to official sources, her body will be brought back to India on late Sunday via specially chartered flight.

The Padma Shri awardee was one of the most versatile actors to have graced Bollywood and had an illustrious career spanning over four decades

After the sudden death of Bollywood icon, Sridevi due to cardiac arrest, her brother-in-law and actor Sanjay Kapoor has said that she had no history of the heart attack. Talking about the matter to Khaleej Times, a Dubai daily has said, “we are completely shocked. She had no history of a heart attack.” Sanjay added that Sridevi suffered a heart attack at 11 pm yesterday night and when it happened she was in a hotel room. Following the incident, Sanjay Kapoor took a flight and reached Dubai.

The veteran actor was in Dubai to attend the marriage function of her nephew Mohit Marwah along with her husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi Kapoor. After the wedding, several family members came back to India but her husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi Kapoor stayed back in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. According to the official sources, the timings of her last rites hasn’t been confirmed yet but her family has confirmed that Sridevi’s body will be brought back to Mumbai on late Sunday and the whole Kapoor family will be present at the funeral rites of the veteran actress which will be performed in the Mumbai.

Bollywood fraternity also mourned the death of one the biggest female superstars in the industry. Legendary Bollywood actress Sridevi breathed her last in Dubai on Saturday night at the age of 54. Cardiac arrest was reported to be the reason behind her sudden demise. The Padma Shri awardee was one of the most versatile actors to have graced Bollywood and had an illustrious career spanning over four decades. Sridevi, who started her career in the South Indian industry, made her mark in Bollywood with her remarkable acting and dancing skills.

Sridevi had the natural potential to drive a film on his own and had some biggest super hits under her names such as Chandni (1989), Himmatwala (1983) and Mr India (1987). She made her debut as a child artist in Tamil film ‘Thunaivan’ in 1969 and went on to assert her prominence in south Indian cinema before entering Bollywood. She worked in Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada films before taking mainstream Bollywood projects.

