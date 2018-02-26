Bollywood actor Sridevi passed away on Saturday night after a cardiac arrest, confirmed her brother-in-law Sanjay Kapoor. Sridevi has worked in blockbuster films like Judaai, Chandni, Mr India, Chaalbaaz, Sadma among many others. The phenomenal actress also contributed to Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada cinema. Bollywood has been in a state of shock ever since the news of her demise came out. Twitter is flooded with condolences and fans are waiting to pay the last respect to the legendary actress.

Bollywood celebrities, sports fraternity and politicians, all expressed their sorrow and grief over the sudden and shocking demise of the iconic star

Veteran actress Sridevi passed away in an unfortunate incident in Dubai. The queen of Indian cinema passed away after a massive cardiac arrest while she was in UAE for Mohit Marwah’s wedding. Her death came as a shock for the entire nation as she left this world at a very young age. Celebrities and fans are still awaiting Sridevi’s body to be flown back to Mumbai from Dubai. According to reports, the autopsy has been conducted but the body is yet to be handed over to the family. Her cremation will take place at Juhu’s Pawan Hans crematorium at noon. A formal death certificate was being awaited from the Dubai authorities.

Sridevi, during the time of her death, was with her husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi Kapoor. Her elder daughter Jahnvi Kapoor did not attend the wedding as she was shooting for her debut film Dhadak in India. Sridevi has worked in blockbuster films like Judaai, Chandni, Mr India, Chaalbaaz, Sadma among many others. The phenomenal actress also contributed to Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada cinema. Bollywood has been in a state of shock ever since the news of her demise came out. Twitter is flooded with condolences and fans are waiting to pay the last respect to the legendary actress.

ALSO READ: Here is what late actress Divya Bharti said about her resemblance with Sridevi

Bollywood celebrities, sports fraternity and politicians, all expressed their sorrow and grief over the sudden and shocking demise of the iconic star. They are now waiting for her mortal remains to come back to India so that they can pay the last respect to the queen of Indian cinema.

ALSO READ: It was a night full of cheerful banter, Hema Malini recalls her last meeting with Sridevi

Mumbai: Latest visuals from outside the residence of #Sridevi; her mortal remains will be brought to India from Dubai today. pic.twitter.com/pAz2Xav4lG — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2018

Fans gather outside #Sridevi house in Lokhandwala & Her Body to Arrive Late Evening today 😥😥#srideviji pic.twitter.com/dziKgPQWPz — KRISH MEHRA (@Salman_for_life) February 25, 2018

Right tribute to #Sridevi — Dr. Nilachal Bera (@bera_nilachal) February 26, 2018

#Sridevi ‘s English Vinglish remains one of my all time favourites. She could make a character entirely her own. #RIP — Samah R (@samah_r_) February 26, 2018

Extremely sad that she passed away so soon RIP #Sridevi — priyanka sheshadri (@priyankashesha1) February 26, 2018

Jaag Utha Insaan was a Rakesh Roshan bollywood movie based on caste division in Indian Society…close to be called as an Art movie.

It had stellar prrformances of #Sridevi

Mithun n Somaya Zulu… — Sudiep Shrivastava (@sudiepshri) February 26, 2018

RIP my favourite Bollywood actress #Sridevi, never seen better comic timing in Hindi Industry, thank you for ChaalBaaz, Mr. India, Judai, English Vinglish, will miss you forever. — DingDongDing (@VijayKare) February 26, 2018

Whichever theory we choose to believe. Death is always unfortunate and sad. May her soul Rest In Peace! #sridevi — A Sidhu (@asidhu_) February 26, 2018

ALSO READ: Sridevi and her work with Kamal Haasan and Jayalalithaa as a child artist

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App