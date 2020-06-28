On completing 28 years in the Hindi film industry, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan thanked the audience on Twitter and expressed his gratitude towards them. Shah Rukh Khan recently completed his 28-year journey in Bollywood on June 24. His first appearance in Indian cinema was in the 1992 film Deewana, starring Rishi Kapoor and Divya Bharti, released on June 25.

As his fans celebrate his 28 years in Bollywood on social media, SRK wrote that he doesn’t know when his passion became his purpose and then turned into his profession. He thanked his fans for allowing him to entertain them for so many years. He added that more than his professionalism, it would be his “passionalism” that will see him through many more years of service to all his fans. In a separate tweet, he thanked Gauri Khan for capturing the picture in the tweet.

28 years and counting… and thank u @gaurikhan for capturing this moment. https://t.co/UC8FZUiF5X — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 28, 2020

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Zero, directed by Aanand L. Rai. He has yet to share about his next project as an actor, although he was recently spotted shooting on the balcony of his Mumbai residence Mannat in a viral video. Though the specifications of this new project have not yet been disclosed, fans of Shah Rukh are thrilled to see him back on the big screen.

SRK’s latest production Betaal, a Netflix series, which starred Viineet Kumar Singh. His next project as producer is Bob Biswas starring Abhishek Bachhan. The crime thriller film is based on the life of a contract killer named Bob Biswas.

