Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan has been at the top of the film industry for over 20 years now. The actor, who made it big in the industry without any godfather, is an inspiration to many and not to forget, many Bollywood divas, who came to the industry with no contacts, have now spread their wings in the Bollywood industry after they got themselves in SRK’s good books. Many actresses might have been able to make it big in the glamour world as they not only followed SRK’s footstep but also built good rapport with the superstar and are now among A-listers in Bollywood. Just recently, Bareilly Ki Barfi actress Kriti Sanon revealed that, according to her, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is the sexiest person in Bollywood today.

Just like Shah Rukh, Kriti Sanon also hails from Delhi and has been struggling in the industry. She is yet to rule the box office and work with the biggies. Although Kriti has a long way to go in the film industry, she has always been all-praise for her Dilwale co-star Shah Rukh Khan. In an interview in 2016, Kriti called Shah Rukh Khan the most chivalrous man in Bollywood and now according to the Heropanti actress, he is also the sexiest man in the industry.

Many Bollywood beauties who have been ‘good friends’ with the Badshah of Bollywood are not only ruling Bollywood but are also spreading their magic elsewhere. However, even SRK’s fans across the globe believe that he is the

sexiest man alive, isn’t it?

On the work front, Kriti Sanon, who was last seen in comedy-drama Bareilly Ki Barfi, will be next seen in Ashutosh Gowarikar’s upcoming film Panipat, which stars Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles.

