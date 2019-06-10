Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan's latest video in which she is seen dancing in a sexy silver dress has been breaking the Internet, have a look!

While everyone is waiting for Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan to maker her debut in Bollywood, the latest video of the star kid in which she is seen showing her sexy dance moves has gone viral on social media. In the video, we see Suhana Khan flaunting her sexy and sultry dance moves and is looking way too pretty and adorable.

In the video, we see Suhana Khan dressed in a sexy silver short dress and her smile at the end of the video is priceless. A fan page shared the video on Instagram and it has been breaking the Internet.

Last year, Suhana Khan impressed everyone after she featured on the cover of a magazine and now she has won millions of hearts with her stellar dance in this viral video. Suhana Khan is the daughter of Bollywood’s King Khan Shah Rukh Khan and Bollywood producer Gauri Khan.

She has two siblings—Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan. After Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan, Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor and Chunky Pandey’s daughter Ananya Pandey made their Bollywood debut, everyone is waiting for Suhana Khan to make her big Bollywood debut anytime soon.

Suhana Khan is currently completing her studies abroad and according to daddy Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan will start her career in Bollywood once she is over with her education. Suhana Khan loves participating in her college plays and she is learning to be a very good theatre artist.

Her videos from her college plays are often shared on social media and everyone is anticipating that just like daddy SRK, his daughter too will rule Bollywood like no one else as she has got all the acting talent from her legendary father. Suhana Khan’s photos from her college and parties are often shared on social media and she has got some amazing features and a sexy body.

