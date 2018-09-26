The King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan greeted the para-athletes in New Delhi on Wednesday, September 26 in New Delhi. The actor attended the send-off ceremony of the Indian Paralympic Contingent for Asian Para Games 2018, which is going to be held in Jakarta.

Bollywood’s Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and owner of Indian Premier League’s Kolkata Knight Riders met the para-athletes in New Delhi on Wednesday, September 26. The actor attended the send-off ceremony of the Indian Paralympic Contingent for Asian Para Games 2018, which is going to be held in Jakarta, Indonesia. The picture of him and the para-athletes was posted on Instagram by photographer Viral Bhayani.

The Asian Para Games, which will be held from October 8 to 13, will see players participating in a raft of events such as swimming, badminton, chess and powerlifting and athletics, as reported by Outlookindia.com. As many as 200 athletes, coaches, support staff and officials are scheduled to fly to Jakarta as part of the Indian contingent.

He is also the chief of Meer Foundation, which aims to encourage and empower women. The foundation has helped acid survivors and provided them aid to have better access to livelihood.

On the work front, he will be next seen in a film titled Zero, he will be accompanied by other stars in the film, including Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

The teaser of the film was released worldwide on Eid, which created much buzz on social media. The Superstar will be playing the role of a dwarf and Anushka Sharma will play the role of a scientist.

