Shahrukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor have been the best of friends since childhood. Recently a throwback picture of the BFF is going viral on social media. Both stars kids always been in the headlines for their fashionable looks and again now the duo is in the limelight for a stunning selfie.

In the picture, Suhana can be seen in the deep blue halterneck and a white cover-up. Shanaya too looks a diva in a pink bikini top which she covered it with the white tube top. Both girls can be seen striking a pose for the selfie with a makeup-free face. Take a look of the stunning throwback picture of the BFFs.

Meanwhile, both Suhana and Shanaya have shown interest in Bollywood and aspire to follow the footsteps of their parents and pursue a career in acting. Suhana in a recent interview with Vogue magazine said ever since she was little she has been inclined towards acting, but her parents only realised she was serious about acting when they saw her performing Miranda in a school performance of The Tempest.

Shanaya who had taken baby steps in the film industry. is currently enjoying her vacations in Malibu, California along with her family.

Currently, she is assisting in the biopic of IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena, which has been tentatively titled Kargil Girl. However, the star kids BFF Suhana, Ananya and Shanaya are often snapped going out and about in the city. The trio makes sure to meet and spends some quality time together.

