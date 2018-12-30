SS Karthikeya and Pooja Prasad's wedding ceremony is all set to take place at Hotel Fairmont in pink city-Jaipur. The pre-wedding ceremonies took place at the same venue. From Prabhas, Rana Daggubati to Ram Charan Jr NTR, every Tollywood celebrity has arrived to grace the wedding. Various photographs are surfacing on the social media where everyone can be seen enjoying at the ceremony.

SS Karthikeya and Pooja Prasad are all set to tie the knot on December 30 in Jaipur. The pre-wedding ceremonies took place at Hotel Fairmont. Karthikeya and Pooja Prasad got engaged in November. Various photographs are surfacing on the social media from the pre-wedding ceremonies where Tollywood celebrities can be seen matching their dance steps on the peppy songs. From Prabhas, Ram Charan to Jr NTR and Akkineni Nagarjuna, everyone can be seen enjoying on-stage. SS Karthikeya’s father Rajamouli also flaunted his dance steps.

Several Tollywood celebrities like Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Sushmita Sen will also attend the wedding. The wedding is all set to take place at the same venue. Sushmita Sen has arrived with her rumoured boyfriend Rohman Shawl and her daughter Renee. She has shared some of the pictures on the social media.

kannepettaro kannukottaro🕺💃

Tarak, Nagarjuna garu and pranathi 😌😍😍🕺💃 with Rama rajamouli garu#BangaramSaysSS pic.twitter.com/Ov633Lal5C — Butterfly 🦋 (@KajPriya) December 29, 2018

Iragakodthunaru dance floor ni

SSR Tarak Ramcharan😍😍🕺💃

It's RRR dancing at #BangaramSaysSS pic.twitter.com/flmAhOqcy0 — Butterfly 🦋 (@KajPriya) December 29, 2018

The R and R….. 😍💥 WHAT AN ENERGY AT SANGEETH .. 🔥#BangaramSaysSS pic.twitter.com/Lh3UsCXE7J — Pradeep (@trulypradeep) December 29, 2018

Rajasthan is the hot spot of all the Indian celebrities to exchange their wedding vows. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas also tied the knot at Umaid Bhawan in Jodhpur. Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s pre-wedding ceremonies also took place at Jodhpur where whos and who of Bollywood graced the grand ceremony.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More