Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's son SS Karthikeya and Pooja Prasad wedding was no less than a lavish wedding. The who's and who of Tollywood industry graced the wedding. Various wedding photographs and videos are surfacing on the Internet. Filmmaker Rajamouli's dance is among various videos which has gone viral on the social media.

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s son SS Karthikeya and Pooja Prasad wedding was no less than a grand affair at Hotel Fairmont Jaipur. Every Tollywood celebrity turned up for the lavish wedding. Three days before the wedding, the fun-filled videos started surfacing on the social media and entertained the fans. As if Prabhas, Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s dance weren’t enough for the netizens, now another video has emerged online from the wedding which is breaking the Internet.

In the video, father of groom SS Karthikeya can be seen dancing his heart out during baraat. Along with Rajamouli, Karthikeya can also be seen matching steps with his father Rajamouli. This video has been shared by one of the fan pages of SS Karthikeya.

Pooja Prasad and SS Karthikeya tied the knot at Hotel Fairmont in Jaipur. The whos and who of Tollywood industry graced the wedding from Bollywood Sushmita Sen attended the lavish ceremony.

Check out other videos from the wedding

For the past few years, Karthikeya and Pooja Prasad have been in a relationship. Karthikeya recently turned producer for a film and has also worked as a unit director of Baahubali series.

On the other hand, Pooja Prasad is the nephew of Telugu and Tamil actor Jagapti Babu and she is a Carnatic singer.

