On Wednesday, Baahubali director, SS Rajamouli said that he and his family members have tested Covid-19 positive. He also said that they are currently quarantined at home.

He took to his Twitter account to share the news. In his tweet, he revealed that he and his family members had developed mild fever a few days ago. It subsided by itself but still got tested. The result has shown a mild COVID positive today. They have home quarantined as prescribed by the doctors.

My family members and I developed a slight fever few days ago. It subsided by itself but we got tested nevertheless. The result has shown a mild COVID positive today. We have home quarantined as prescribed by the doctors. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) July 29, 2020

He further wrote that they are feeling better with no symptoms but are following all precautions and instructions. He also added that they are just waiting to develop antibodies so that they can donate their plasma. Well Wishes and prayers poured in from concerned fans.

Get well soon sir @ssrajamouli. Wishing you a speedy recovery, Music director S. Thaman tweeted.

Rajamouli was busy shooting for his upcoming directorial venture, RRR, before the Covid-19 pandemic gripped the nation.

RRR is a big-budget film. It is a period drama that brings together two big Tollywood superstars Jr NTR and Ram Charan for the first time. The movie also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in the lead.

The Tollywood filmmaker has also directed films like Eega, Magadheera which have been dubbed into Hindi for a pan-India audience.

Earlier, south stars Vishal and Aishwarya Arjun had tested positive for Coronavirus. Recently, the two recovered and have tested negative.

