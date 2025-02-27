SS Rajamouli Gets Accused By A Longtime Friend For Emotionally Tormenting Him Over A Woman- Deets Inside!

While making these serious allegations, Srinivasa Rao admitted that he could not provide any concrete evidence for events that occurred between three individuals.

Celebrated filmmaker SS Rajamouli, known for directing blockbuster hits like Baahubali, RRR, and Magadheera, is currently gearing up for his much-anticipated project SSMB29, reportedly featuring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra.

However, amidst the buzz surrounding his upcoming film, Rajamouli has become embroiled in an unexpected controversy.

Serious Accusations by Uppalapati Srinivasa Rao

A man named Uppalapati Srinivasa Rao has made serious allegations against SS Rajamouli, claiming that their association, which dates back to 1990, has left him in a state of despair.

Srinivasa Rao, who alleges to be a longtime friend of the director, has accused Rajamouli of causing him immense emotional distress and significantly impacting his life.

Claims of a Triangular Love Story

According to a report by Gulte, Srinivasa Rao submitted a letter to the Mettuguda police, stating that his troubles were rooted in a triangular love story, which eventually led to their fallout.

He further alleged that Rajamouli is the reason he remains unmarried at 55 years old, and accused the filmmaker of emotionally tormenting him over a woman.

Lack of Evidence and Emotional Distress

While making these serious allegations, Srinivasa Rao admitted that he could not provide any concrete evidence for events that occurred between three individuals.

He also expressed severe emotional distress, stating that he felt hopeless and even considered ending his life, holding Rajamouli responsible for his predicament.

As the controversy gains traction, SS Rajamouli and his team have yet to issue any statements regarding the allegations. Fans and the public are eagerly awaiting his response as the situation continues to unfold.

Rajamouli’s Career and Upcoming Project SSMB29

Despite the controversy, SS Rajamouli remains one of the most successful filmmakers in Indian cinema, known for his exceptional storytelling and grand visual spectacles. His upcoming project, SSMB29, featuring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra, has already generated significant excitement among fans.

The allegations made by Uppalapati Srinivasa Rao have certainly stirred controversy, but until SS Rajamouli breaks his silence, the truth remains uncertain. As fans await further updates, this situation has added an unexpected twist to the lead-up of SSMB29.