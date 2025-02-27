Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, February 27, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Entertainment»
  • SS Rajamouli Gets Accused By A Longtime Friend For Emotionally Tormenting Him Over A Woman- Deets Inside!

SS Rajamouli Gets Accused By A Longtime Friend For Emotionally Tormenting Him Over A Woman- Deets Inside!

While making these serious allegations, Srinivasa Rao admitted that he could not provide any concrete evidence for events that occurred between three individuals.

SS Rajamouli Gets Accused By A Longtime Friend For Emotionally Tormenting Him Over A Woman- Deets Inside!

SS Rajamouli


Celebrated filmmaker SS Rajamouli, known for directing blockbuster hits like Baahubali, RRR, and Magadheera, is currently gearing up for his much-anticipated project SSMB29, reportedly featuring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

However, amidst the buzz surrounding his upcoming film, Rajamouli has become embroiled in an unexpected controversy.

Serious Accusations by Uppalapati Srinivasa Rao

A man named Uppalapati Srinivasa Rao has made serious allegations against SS Rajamouli, claiming that their association, which dates back to 1990, has left him in a state of despair.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Srinivasa Rao, who alleges to be a longtime friend of the director, has accused Rajamouli of causing him immense emotional distress and significantly impacting his life.

Claims of a Triangular Love Story

According to a report by Gulte, Srinivasa Rao submitted a letter to the Mettuguda police, stating that his troubles were rooted in a triangular love story, which eventually led to their fallout.

He further alleged that Rajamouli is the reason he remains unmarried at 55 years old, and accused the filmmaker of emotionally tormenting him over a woman.

Lack of Evidence and Emotional Distress

While making these serious allegations, Srinivasa Rao admitted that he could not provide any concrete evidence for events that occurred between three individuals.

He also expressed severe emotional distress, stating that he felt hopeless and even considered ending his life, holding Rajamouli responsible for his predicament.

As the controversy gains traction, SS Rajamouli and his team have yet to issue any statements regarding the allegations. Fans and the public are eagerly awaiting his response as the situation continues to unfold.

Rajamouli’s Career and Upcoming Project SSMB29

Despite the controversy, SS Rajamouli remains one of the most successful filmmakers in Indian cinema, known for his exceptional storytelling and grand visual spectacles. His upcoming project, SSMB29, featuring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra, has already generated significant excitement among fans.

The allegations made by Uppalapati Srinivasa Rao have certainly stirred controversy, but until SS Rajamouli breaks his silence, the truth remains uncertain. As fans await further updates, this situation has added an unexpected twist to the lead-up of SSMB29.

ALSO READ: Is Johnny Depp Finally Returning For New Pirates of the Caribbean Movie? Captain Barbossa Has A New Update

Filed under

SS Rajamouli Trending news

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Suspected Terror Attack In Israel? Vehicle Plows Into Pedestrians In Haifa, Several Injured

Suspected Terror Attack In Israel? Vehicle Plows Into Pedestrians In Haifa, Several Injured

Nirav Modi’s ‘Confidential’ Process Blocking UK Extradition Unlikely To Conclude Soon

Nirav Modi’s ‘Confidential’ Process Blocking UK Extradition Unlikely To Conclude Soon

India Is Becoming An Economic Powerhouse And A Key Part Of The World’s Future: Scot Faulkner

India Is Becoming An Economic Powerhouse And A Key Part Of The World’s Future: Scot...

Trump Says Mexico and Canada Tariffs Will Go Into Effect on March 4

Trump Says Mexico and Canada Tariffs Will Go Into Effect on March 4

What Was Gene Hackman’s Net Worth? Oscar-Winning Actor Had A Lavish 25-Acre Estate In California

What Was Gene Hackman’s Net Worth? Oscar-Winning Actor Had A Lavish 25-Acre Estate In California

Entertainment

What Was Gene Hackman’s Net Worth? Oscar-Winning Actor Had A Lavish 25-Acre Estate In California

What Was Gene Hackman’s Net Worth? Oscar-Winning Actor Had A Lavish 25-Acre Estate In California

Anil Kapoor Pays Tribute To Legendary Oscar-Winning Actor Gene Hackman

Anil Kapoor Pays Tribute To Legendary Oscar-Winning Actor Gene Hackman

‘Tiger’ To ‘Dabangg’: Salman Khan’s Top 6 Action-Packed Movies To Watch Before ‘Sikandar’

‘Tiger’ To ‘Dabangg’: Salman Khan’s Top 6 Action-Packed Movies To Watch Before ‘Sikandar’

What Is The Internet Saying About Sikandar Teaser? Salman Khan’s High-Octane Action And Punchy Dialogues Steals The Spotlight

What Is The Internet Saying About Sikandar Teaser? Salman Khan’s High-Octane Action And Punchy Dialogues

Who Was Gene Hackman’s Wife? Oscar Winning Actor Found Dead At 95 At Home With Wife, And Dog

Who Was Gene Hackman’s Wife? Oscar Winning Actor Found Dead At 95 At Home With

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard